‘Just give us a call’: Father of missing N.S. woman pleads for her return

The father of a missing Indigenous woman has issued a public plea for help in the hopes of getting her home safely.

Marley Alicia Morris, 24, has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Halifax Regional Police described her as an Indigenous woman, approximately 5’8″ tall, 200 pounds, with brown eyes and long dark brown hair.

View image in full screen Morris is described as an Indigenous woman, approximately 5’8″ tall, 200 lbs., with brown eyes, and long dark brown hair. Halifax Regional Police

She was last seen in downtown Dartmouth on Feb. 18 and was last in contact with someone on Feb. 20, police say.

Her father, Fabian Francis, says his daughter is funny, outgoing, and kind.

“She has a son that she loves very much,” he told Global News. “We’re just all worried about her. We miss her and just want her home.”

Francis said Morris often goes back and forth between Halifax and Eskasoni First Nation in Cape Breton, so she is sometimes gone for two or three days.

View image in full screen Francis holds a childhood picture of his daughter. Reynold Gregor/Global News

However, he reported her missing last week after not hearing from her for several days.

“She hasn’t contacted anybody, she hasn’t been online, she hasn’t called me or her mother,” he said. “It’s very out of character, especially for 13 days.”

Morris is sorely missed by her family, which includes her twin sister, and her young son, who had to celebrate his fifth birthday while his mother was missing.

“We haven’t told him too much about what’s going on, we don’t want to get him worried,” said Francis.

“But he knows something’s not right. We just want them to be reunited someday.”

View image in full screen Morris has a young son who recently turned five. Submitted by Fabian Francis

As of Friday, Halifax Regional Police did not have an update on Morris’s case.

“There is no information to suggest that Marley has met with foul play, however, her family and police are concerned for her well-being,” said spokesperson Const. John MacLeod.

Asked if HRP was working with police in Cape Breton to find Morris, MacLeod said they are “using all avenues to locate Marley.” He would not provide further details.

Francis said the police have been a “great help” during this time and is in contact with him every day.

He said he is also touched by the community support he’s received, and he said people are looking out for her on reserves across Canada.

Francis said he wants his daughter to know that her family misses her and is looking for her.

“Just come home,” he said. “We miss you, we love you, we’re always here for you. Just give us a call.”

View image in full screen Francis says Morris’s family misses her and wants her to come home. Reynold Gregor/Global News

He said he’s concerned about her falling “victim to another statistic” of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

“I want everybody to know she’s a mother, daughter. She loves her son, she’s an aunt, she’s a sister,” Francis said.

“She’s a very special person and we just want her home.”