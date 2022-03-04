Corus Radiothon for Children’s Hospital underway in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a big day for the little ones as Corus Radio London holds its annual Corus Radiothon for Children’s.

From 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Global News Radio 980 CFPL, along with its sibling stations FM96, 103.1 Fresh Radio and Country 104, will air stories from those who belong to the family of Children’s Hospital at London Health Sciences Centre.

Formed out of a partnership between Children’s Health Foundation and Corus Radio London, the annual fundraiser has collected more than $1 million for Children’s Hospital in its eight-year history, thanks to an endless supply of local generosity.

While based in London, Ont., the hospital saw more than 160,000 visits last year from patients all over the province, including Windsor, Owen Sound and northwestern Ontario.

#CorusRadiothon has started so tune in now and show your support! You will hear stories of how kids and health care workers have navigated this pandemic!@FM96Rocks @Country104 @1031FreshRadio @AM980News pic.twitter.com/irpAOFtjaU — Children's Health Foundation (@CHFHope) March 4, 2022

Aena Hussain’s health-care journey makes up one of the countless success stories to pour out of Children’s Hospital and the care it provides.

It began just days after she was born when doctors discovered a hole in her heart.

“I basically had something called truncus arteriosus. For me, it meant that I needed to get surgery done as a baby,” said Hussain.

“After that, I had to continually visit the hospital for check-ups just to make sure I was OK. Those check-ups used to be very frequent, but as I got older, it turned into half a year, (then) to just once a year.”

Now 18 years old, Hussain says she can’t imagine having lived a life without Children’s Hospital.

“I’ve gone from sitting at the little table and playing with the toys while I’m waiting to sitting on a chair and watching other little kids do that,” Hussain.

“Every time I go there and I see other little kids sitting in the waiting room, I always think about how that’s where I started too. It’s definitely something that holds a special place in my heart.”

Hussain will soon transition to adult care and says the thought of leaving Children’s Hospital made her nervous, but she’s been able to maintain her bond through volunteer programs that allow her to help those walking in the shoes she once wore.

“Now that I’ve received the help, I want to give it as well,” Hussain said.

HUGE thanks to the Zubick Family for their incredible PICKLE JAR donation to Corus Radiothon for Children's Health Foundation of $9,350!

PLUS, the kids raised $250.35 all on their own! Every donation counts today!

📱 Text "CHILD" to 41010 to donate $10 or $25@CHFHope pic.twitter.com/cq3M68kGXF — FM96 (@FM96Rocks) March 4, 2022

Andie Morrison, 14, also considers Children’s Hospital a second home.

She was diagnosed with Diamond-Blackfan anemia after doctors noticed she had a low blood count at just nine weeks old.

In the time since she’s undergone more than 200 blood transfusions and countless visits to Children’s Hospital to treat her chronic pain.

While her appointments often last a full day, Morrison says Children’s Hospital has always helped her get through.

“There’s so many great people there. The last time I went there, we were just talking about movies, all the nurses would gather around my bed and we were just talking about our favourite movies and that kind of stuff,” Morrison said.

One of Morrison’s favourite people at Children’s Hospital is Ollie Pale, who works as the resident therapeutic clown.

“I’ve known him since forever. It’s great, we have funny conversations, he’s extremely funny,” Morrison said. “It really brights up your day because it completely distracts you from what’s actually going on.”

Donations for the Corus Radiothon for Children’s can be made online at childhealth.ca/radiothon or by texting “CHILD” to 4-10-10.

Donations can also be made over the phone by calling 1-844-550-KIDS (5437).

