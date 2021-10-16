Menu

Canada

Riders take to the streets in support of the Children’s Health Foundation in London, Ont.

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 16, 2021 3:20 pm
The 25th annual Fall Colour Ride for the Children's Hospital kicked off at Hully Gully in southwest London Ont., Oct. 16, 2021.
The 25th annual Fall Colour Ride for the Children’s Hospital kicked off at Hully Gully in southwest London Ont., Oct. 16, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

The 25th annual fall Colour Ride for the Children’s Hospital kicked off at Hully Gully in southwest London Ont., Saturday.

The annual motorcycle ride raises money for the Children’s Health Foundation to support the Children’s Hospital at London Health Sciences Centre.

Read more: COVID-19: London and Middlesex adds 15 cases, 15 recoveries Saturday

To date, the ride has been able to raise more than $265,000 to help support Children’s Hospital London and the families and initiatives it supports.

“It’s a bunch of like-minded riders getting together for a great cause,” said Hully Gully salesperson Paul Goldsmith.

Riders departed from Hully Gully at 12 p.m. and headed towards the original Hully Gully site in Varna Ont., before returning back to the store.

The 25th annual Fall Colour Ride for the Children's Hospital kicked off at Hully Gully in southwest London Ont., Oct. 16, 2021
The 25th annual Fall Colour Ride for the Children’s Hospital kicked off at Hully Gully in southwest London Ont., Oct. 16, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

“Every year I come out whether it’s a beautiful day or a dismal day and the commitment of the riding community,” said Scott Fortnum, President and CEO of the Children’s Health Foundation.

“There is a lot of great charitable organizations in our community, but I know first-hand the difference the dollars coming to the Children’s Health Foundation makes.”

Fortum said last year 100 per cent of the equipment purchased for the Children’s Hospital came from donations like the ones being raised by Hully Gully.

Families supporting the annual Fall Colour Ride at Hully Gully in support of the Children\'s Health Foundation Oct. 16, 2021
Families supporting the annual Fall Colour Ride at Hully Gully in support of the Children\’s Health Foundation Oct. 16, 2021.
Yussra Atta and Shereen Ahmed with their daughters Jenna and Nour at Hully Gully Oct. 15, 2021 View image in full screen
Yussra Atta and Shereen Ahmed with their daughters Jenna and Nour at Hully Gully Oct. 15, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

Support from fundraisers like this has also supported families like that of two-year-olds Nour and Jenna.

After their births at London Children’s Hospital, Nour spent 95 days and Jenna spent 114 days in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Nour’s mom Shereen Ahmed and Jenna’s mom Yussra Atta say their two daughters became good friends while they were both in the NICU.

“They are an amazing organization and our girls would not be there without them,” Ahmed.

“They definitely helped us become a family and meet new friends and our girls would not be here without them, and the way they have grown and developed has been because of them (Children’s Hospital),” Atta said.

Anyone wanting to support the fundraiser can find a link online here.

