Public sessions to highlight designs, plans for new twin-pad arena in Peterborough

The City of Peterborough will be hosting public information sessions in April to highlight the plans and designs for a new twin-pad arena in Morrow Park.

The $90-million project — which will include an aquatics centre in Phase 2 (not yet approved) — will see construction get underway in the fall on land at the corner of Lansdowne and Park streets and be completed sometime in 2024.

In January 2022, city council voted to add a library facility with Phase 1 of the project as a replacement location for Peterborough Public Library’s DelaFosse branch.

Phase 1 of the project — approved by city council in July 2021 — is approximately $62 million and will also feature:

a twin-pad arena with 500 seats on each pad

an elevated walking/running track

12 team change rooms and two official rooms

a team training centre

office/administration/customer service space for city staff

office space leased to sport group(s)

a concession stand

two multipurpose rooms

public washrooms, elevator and storage

landscaping and parking for 475 spaces

Phase 2 will see a 25-metre, eight-lane pool, warmup therapy pool and change rooms along with another 100 parking spaces.

The city is hosting two sessions in April to view project display boards and submit questions and comments regarding the site plan design for the project.

The open-house segment will be held first. A public information session, with participation online or by phone, will follow in the evening, featuring a presentation from the project consulting team Perkins + Will Architects.

Drop-in Viewing of the project display boards:

Wednesday, April 6, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Peterborough Public Library, 345 Aylmer St. N. in the Friends of the Library Community Room

Public Information Session

Wednesday, April 6, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Online at www.connectptbo.ca/arenaandaquaticscomplex using MS Teams online or phone: 833-651-1158, Conference ID: 704843826

Visit www.connectptbo.ca/arenaandaquaticscomplex for information on the project, including previous presentations, project conceptual designs, and the council approval to add a library branch within Phase 1 of the project. For questions or comments, call 705-742-7777 ext. 2419.

“Our-long anticipated new community centre is well underway with plans for ‘shovels in the ground’ this autumn,” said Coun. Lesley Parnell, chair of the city’s arena, parks and recreation portfolio. “We are hosting a public information session to share the design and seek feedback from the community and our user groups on the site plan.

“The design now also includes a new unanimously approved by council library branch within the same building/footprint. Come out and see the design.”

The twin-pad arena has faced a number of challenges since plans got underway. Originally the project was going to be built on lands owned by Trent University, however, due to environmental concerns near a wetland, city council relocated the project to Fleming College.