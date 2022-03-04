Ontario COVID numbers: 821 people in hospital, 262 in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 821 people in hospital with COVID on Friday, with 262 in intensive care units as figures continue to trend downwards.

This is down by 13 hospitalizations and a decrease of five in ICUs since the previous day. Last Friday, there were 1,003 hospitalizations with 297 in ICU.

The province recently began distinguishing between those who were admitted to hospital directly because of COVID, and those who were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for the virus.

Of the 821 people in hospital with COVID-19, 44 per cent of them were admitted because of the virus, while 56 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the 262 people in ICUs with the virus, 80 per cent were admitted because of COVID, while 20 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 2,085 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to testing restrictions. The provincial case total now stands at 1,109,493.

Of the 2,085 new cases recorded, the data showed 207 were unvaccinated people, 54 were partially vaccinated people, 1,638 were fully vaccinated people. For 186 people the vaccination status was unknown.

The death toll in the province has risen to 12,525 as 28 more virus-related deaths were added. Friday’s report indicated 26 of the deaths occurred over the past month. The other two deaths occurred more than a month ago.

There are a total of 1,080,064 recoveries, which is around 97 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 2,079 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 90.6 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 92.7 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 54.3 per cent — more than 7 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 54.8 per cent with 28.6 per cent who are fully vaccinated.

The province administered 17,047 doses in the last day.

The government said 15,925 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 5,843 tests currently under investigation.

The test positivity rate stands at 10.7 per cent.

