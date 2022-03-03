Edmonton Oilers end road trip with OT loss in Chicago

Send this page to someone via email

Alex DeBrincat scored a power-play goal in overtime to give the Chicago Blackhawks a 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers Thursday night.

The Oilers finished their five-game road trip with a record of 2-2-1.

The Blackhawks took an early lead when Sam Lafferty found himself alone in front and slid the puck under Edmonton goaltender Mikko Koskinen.

The Oilers tied it after the Blackhawks took their second too-many-men penalty of the period. Oilers captain Connor McDavid set up Leon Draisaitl for a sharp angle one-timer, his 38th of the season.

Patrick Kane restored the Chicago lead, but Oilers forward Evander Kane replied in the final minute of the first to make it 2-2 after one.

The Hawks outshot the Oilers 12-5 in the second period but Koskinen came up with several big saves.

Early in the third, Koskinen played the puck behind the net but turned it over to Dominik Kubalik, who ripped a shot into the vacated cage. The Oilers pulled Koskinen for an extra attacker in the final two minutes. Evander Kane’s pass attempt ticked in off a defender’s stick to even it 3-3 with 49.3 seconds to go.

Draisaitl took a penalty for tripping Caleb Jones in overtime. DeBrincat slapped home a one-timer on the subsequent power play to end it.

It was Duncan Keith’s first game back in Chicago since being traded to the Oilers in the off-season. He played 16 seasons with the Blackhawks and won three Stanley Cups.

Koskinen finished with 28 saves. Oilers defenceman Tyson Barrie didn’t play after the first period.

Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft said after the game that he was not able to provide an update on Barrie.

The Oilers (30-21-4) will host Montreal on Saturday. You can listen to the game on 630 CHED beginning with the Faceoff Show at 3:30 p.m. The game is at 5 p.m.

