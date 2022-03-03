Vehicle crashes through front door of Regina butcher shop

Send this page to someone via email

Co-Owner of Butcher Boy Meats Jeff Fritzsche says the damages could be over $100,000 after a vehicle crashed into the store Thursday morning.

“We have two freezers that look to be obliterated completely beyond repair, and of course the windows, and there is damage to the structure of the building as well, the frame of the building. It looks like one of the main posts got damaged,” said Fritzsche.

At around 4:50 a.m., the Regina Police Service says officers were dispatched to vehicle collision that occurred on the 1800 block of Park Street that caused substantial damage to a building.

The call they received indicated the vehicle had crashed through the front door of the business and had since moved only slightly. Officers were notified that the vehicle was a Jeep Cherokee with no driver in sight.

Police confirmed the driver of the Cherokee was not on scene and promptly contacted the owner of the shop to inform him of the collision. Police quickly determined the vehicle had been travelling northbound on Park Street before crossing over the northbound lanes and connecting with the northwest corner of the shop.

Butcher Boy Meats has been selling meat to Regina for 15 years.

The business has been temporarily closed due to the amount of damage caused by the crash.

View image in full screen Tons of product was wasted as glass and debris from the building exploded into the shop. Most of the meat also dethawed. Courtesy Jeff Fritzsche

Damage to the exterior of the building wasn’t the only catastrophe that occurred. Inside the two freezers that had been destroyed lay pounds of meat that was to be sold.

“When the freezer gets damaged, of course products start to thaw out. But what also happened is the glass window exploded and shards of glass everywhere and also debris from the street. So anything that’s covered in any type of debris or glass is obviously garbage.”

At this time, there are no injuries to report. As for the investigation, officers will be speaking to the owner of the Cherokee.

It is unclear at this time if any charges will be laid following the investigation.