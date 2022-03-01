1 dead, several injured after 2 crashes on Nova Scotia’s Highway 102

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Colchester County has died in a car crash that happened during a traffic backup from an earlier crash, according to the Nova Scotia RCMP.

In a release, police said they’re investigating two collisions on Highway 102 Monday morning, which resulted in one death and several hospitalizations.

The RCMP said police, fire and EHS responded to a report of a collision in the northbound lanes of Highway 102 in Alton around 10:20 a.m.

“Police learned that a snow plow, and two transport trucks had been travelling north on Hwy. 102 when one of the transport trucks collided with the snow plow, followed by the second transport truck,” it said.

“The snow plow left the roadway and came to rest in the ditch, the transport truck that collided with the plow came to rest on the road and the other transport truck pulled over on the side of the road,” the release said.

The driver of the truck that hit the plow, a 67-year-old Kings County man, was transported to hospital via LifeFlight with serious injuries. A 38-year-old man was also injured and taken to hospital by ambulance, while the driver of the second truck was not injured.

Second crash

While police were responding to that collision, a second crash was reported around 11:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes on Highway 102 in Stewiacke, about 10 minutes southwest of Alton.

“Police, fire and EHS responded and police learned that two vehicles, a minivan and a car, were slowing down due to traffic being backed up from the first collision in Alton,” it said.

“As the vehicles slowed down they collided, resulting in damage to both vehicles.”

The driver of the car, a 48-year-old man from Colchester County, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the minivan, a 48-year-old man from Ontario, as well as a 13-year-old passenger, were both injured and transported to hospital by ambulance.

Police say in both cases, an RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

The northbound lanes of Highway 102 were closed between exits 9 and 12 for several hours, but have since reopened.