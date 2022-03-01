Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

1 dead, several injured after 2 crashes on Nova Scotia’s Highway 102

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted March 1, 2022 1:39 pm
A 48-year-old man has been killed in a collision that happened while cars were slowing down because of another collision. View image in full screen
A 48-year-old man has been killed in a collision that happened while cars were slowing down because of another collision. File//Global News

A man from Colchester County has died in a car crash that happened during a traffic backup from an earlier crash, according to the Nova Scotia RCMP.

In a release, police said they’re investigating two collisions on Highway 102 Monday morning, which resulted in one death and several hospitalizations.

The RCMP said police, fire and EHS responded to a report of a collision in the northbound lanes of Highway 102 in Alton around 10:20 a.m.

“Police learned that a snow plow, and two transport trucks had been travelling north on Hwy. 102 when one of the transport trucks collided with the snow plow, followed by the second transport truck,” it said.

Read more: Transport truck driver arrested for impaired driving after ‘swerving’ on N.S. highway

Story continues below advertisement

“The snow plow left the roadway and came to rest in the ditch, the transport truck that collided with the plow came to rest on the road and the other transport truck pulled over on the side of the road,” the release said.

The driver of the truck that hit the plow, a 67-year-old Kings County man, was transported to hospital via LifeFlight with serious injuries. A 38-year-old man was also injured and taken to hospital by ambulance, while the driver of the second truck was not injured.

Trending Stories

Second crash

While police were responding to that collision, a second crash was reported around 11:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes on Highway 102 in Stewiacke, about 10 minutes southwest of Alton.

“Police, fire and EHS responded and police learned that two vehicles, a minivan and a car, were slowing down due to traffic being backed up from the first collision in Alton,” it said.

“As the vehicles slowed down they collided, resulting in damage to both vehicles.”

Read more: Halifax police charge 14-year-old boy with 2 bank robberies on same afternoon

The driver of the car, a 48-year-old man from Colchester County, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the minivan, a 48-year-old man from Ontario, as well as a 13-year-old passenger, were both injured and transported to hospital by ambulance.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say in both cases, an RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

The northbound lanes of Highway 102 were closed between exits 9 and 12 for several hours, but have since reopened.

Click to play video: 'Five people hospitalized after semi crash in east Winnipeg early Friday' Five people hospitalized after semi crash in east Winnipeg early Friday
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Collision tagFatal Collision tagNova Scotia RCMP tagCar crash tagfatal car crash tagtwo collisions tagcollision on highway 102 taghighway 102 collision tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers