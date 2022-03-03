Laval, Que. man facing impaired driving-related charges after collision in Kingston, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Laval, Que. man has been charged with a number of impaired-driving-related charges after a collision in Kingston’s west end Wednesday evening.

Kingston police say the man was observed driving erratically as well as crossing the centre line on Highway 2.

The man’s vehicle struck another car and the occupant of the second vehicle, a 45-year-old woman, was seriously injured and trapped inside the vehicle.

Read more: Kingston Police release suspect photos in eastern Ontario baby monitor thefts

She was transported to Kingston General Hospital with serious and life-threatening injuries.

The 35-year-old man is facing charges of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm, impaired operation of a conveyance while exceeding blood alcohol concentration, and two counts of resisting a peace officer.

Story continues below advertisement

2:28 Ontario capacity limits and proof-of-vaccination lifted in all non-essential indoor public spaces Ontario capacity limits and proof-of-vaccination lifted in all non-essential indoor public spaces

He was held for a bail hearing.

His licence was suspended for 90 days and up to a year if convicted.

Police say the car matches the description of a vehicle driving erratically on the eastbound Highway 401 earlier in the evening.