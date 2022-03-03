Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Laval, Que. man facing impaired driving-related charges after collision in Kingston, Ont.

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted March 3, 2022 4:51 pm
Kingston Police sign. View image in full screen
Kingston Police sign. Global Kingston

A Laval, Que. man has been charged with a number of impaired-driving-related charges after a collision in Kingston’s west end Wednesday evening.

Kingston police say the man was observed driving erratically as well as crossing the centre line on Highway 2.

The man’s vehicle struck another car and the occupant of the second vehicle, a 45-year-old woman, was seriously injured and trapped inside the vehicle.

Read more: Kingston Police release suspect photos in eastern Ontario baby monitor thefts

She was transported to Kingston General Hospital with serious and life-threatening injuries.

The 35-year-old man is facing charges of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm, impaired operation of a conveyance while exceeding blood alcohol concentration, and two counts of resisting a peace officer.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Ontario capacity limits and proof-of-vaccination lifted in all non-essential indoor public spaces' Ontario capacity limits and proof-of-vaccination lifted in all non-essential indoor public spaces
Ontario capacity limits and proof-of-vaccination lifted in all non-essential indoor public spaces

He was held for a bail hearing.

His licence was suspended for 90 days and up to a year if convicted.

Police say the car matches the description of a vehicle driving erratically on the eastbound Highway 401 earlier in the evening.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kingston tagCollision tagKingston Police tagSerious collision tagMVC taglaval quebec man taglive threatening injuries tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers