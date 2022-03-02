Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kingston Police release suspect photos in eastern Ontario baby monitor thefts

By Shauna Cunningham Global News
Posted March 2, 2022 5:59 pm
Kingston Police have released images of two suspects connected to a string of baby monitor thefts in eastern Ontario.
Kingston Police have released images of two suspects connected to a string of baby monitor thefts in eastern Ontario. Kingston Police

Kingston Police have released pictures of two suspects wanted in connection with a string of baby monitor thefts in eastern Ontario.

Police say the two female suspects were captured on camera Friday afternoon entering the Toys “R” Us store on Midland Ave. in the west end of the city.

According to police, the two suspects headed to the baby department section of the store and were seen putting items into black tote bags that they had brought in with them.

Read more: Meat and cheese top stolen items as experts warn grocery theft on the rise

Police allege that one of the suspects removed a baby monitor from the shelf by cutting a plastic tie. The suspect was then observed on security video walking to a different area of the store where investigators claim she is seen removing the wrapper from the item, which had a security tag attached to it.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the wrapper was then discarded and the baby monitor was placed in the suspect’s bag.

Trending Stories

According to police the two suspects then returned to the aisle where the baby monitors were located, and as they were attempting to remove another one from the shelf, a store associate approached to speak with them. The suspects then immediately left the store with the stolen items.

Read more: ‘I’m fed up with this’: Woman confronts alleged shoplifter at Campbell River Walmart

Further investigation by Kingston Police has revealed that these two woman are suspected in similar thefts of baby monitors in different cities across eastern Ontario. Police say the thefts started in early February.

According to police it’s not known if these suspects are from Kingston.

The two female suspects appear to be between approximately 20-35 years of age.

Click to play video: 'Community support pours in for Habitat for Humanity after tool theft' Community support pours in for Habitat for Humanity after tool theft
Community support pours in for Habitat for Humanity after tool theft – Feb 6, 2022

 

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kingston tagnews tagTheft tagKingston Police tagBaby tagToys tagToys 'R Us tagMonitor tagShoplift tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers