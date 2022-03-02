Kingston Police release suspect photos in eastern Ontario baby monitor thefts

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston Police have released pictures of two suspects wanted in connection with a string of baby monitor thefts in eastern Ontario.

Police say the two female suspects were captured on camera Friday afternoon entering the Toys “R” Us store on Midland Ave. in the west end of the city.

According to police, the two suspects headed to the baby department section of the store and were seen putting items into black tote bags that they had brought in with them.

Police allege that one of the suspects removed a baby monitor from the shelf by cutting a plastic tie. The suspect was then observed on security video walking to a different area of the store where investigators claim she is seen removing the wrapper from the item, which had a security tag attached to it.

Police say the wrapper was then discarded and the baby monitor was placed in the suspect’s bag.

According to police the two suspects then returned to the aisle where the baby monitors were located, and as they were attempting to remove another one from the shelf, a store associate approached to speak with them. The suspects then immediately left the store with the stolen items.

Further investigation by Kingston Police has revealed that these two woman are suspected in similar thefts of baby monitors in different cities across eastern Ontario. Police say the thefts started in early February.

According to police it’s not known if these suspects are from Kingston.

The two female suspects appear to be between approximately 20-35 years of age.

