Crime

Investigation into massive house explosion in Nanaimo turned over to RCMP

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 3, 2022 4:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Nanaimo B.C. house explosion caught on doorbell camera' Nanaimo B.C. house explosion caught on doorbell camera
WATCH: A house explosion in Nanaimo on Vancouver Island Sunday night was caught on a nearby resident's doorbell camera.

The investigation into a massive explosion that destroyed a house in Nanaimo, B.C., Sunday evening is now being turned over to the RCMP.

“At this time, in consultation with partnering agencies, the investigation has been turned over to the Nanaimo RCMP to determine if foul play was involved in the explosion,” Const. Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP said in a release.

Read more: Explosion destroys home in Nanaimo, B.C., sending debris flying through the air

RCMP said the explosion happened around 8:20 p.m. on Feb. 27 near the city’s downtown core and was felt by many residents nearby and across the city.

“The home which was reduced to rubble was located in the 300 block of Pine St.,” RCMP said in a release Monday.

When officers arrived they detected a “strong odor (of) natural gas coming from the debris,” police said.

No one was found in the debris field, but a neighbouring home suffered extensive damage, police said, and two occupants of that home were taken to the Nanaimo hospital for treatment after being struck by shards of broken glass.

A few pedestrians in the area were also hit by debris but suffered only minor injuries.

The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined, RCMP said.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious on the property in the hours leading up to the explosion to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2022-6847.

Click to play video: 'Investigation continues into vacant home explosion in Nanaimo' Investigation continues into vacant home explosion in Nanaimo
Investigation continues into vacant home explosion in Nanaimo
