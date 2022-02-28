Menu

Canada

Explosion destroys home in Nanaimo, B.C., sending debris flying through the air

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 28, 2022 12:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Explosion destroys home in Nanaimo B.C.' Explosion destroys home in Nanaimo B.C.
A home in Nanaimo on Vancouver Island was destroyed by an explosion on Sunday evening. The home was abandoned at the time but it sent debris flying through the air.

An explosion destroyed a vacant home in Nanaimo on Vancouver Island, sending debris flying through the air.

Nanaimo RCMP said the explosion happened around 8:20 p.m. on Sunday near the city’s downtown core and was felt by many residents nearby.

The home which was reduced to rubble was located in the 300 block of Pine St.,” RCMP said in a release Monday.

When officers arrived they detected a “strong odor (of) natural gas coming from the debris,” police said.

No one was found in the debris field, but a neighbouring home suffered extensive damage, police said, and two occupants of that home were taken to the Nanaimo hospital for treatment after being struck by shards of broken glass.

A few pedestrians in the area were hit by debris but suffered only minor injuries.

Investigators believed the home was vacant at the time of the explosion and that the last tenants had been evicted at the end of January, police said.

Click to play video: 'Nanaimo B.C. house explosion caught on doorbell camera' Nanaimo B.C. house explosion caught on doorbell camera
Nanaimo B.C. house explosion caught on doorbell camera

Read more: Beloved, ‘vibrant’ volunteer Eric Kutzner identified as Nanaimo coffee shop homicide victim

The explosion also caused a nearby power line to fall down and phone lines to the RCMP detachment were also knocked out for about 20 minutes but are now working correctly.

It is unclear if the explosion was caused by gas but a full investigation into the cause is underway, police confirmed.

Fortis BC also confirmed it is investigating.

In a social media post, the company said the explosion resulted in damage to the natural gas meter and gas blowing from it but crews were able to get it under control.

If anyone has information on the incident, call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2022-6847.

Nanaimo house explosion View image in full screen
RCMP officers in Nanaimo were called to the scene of a house explosion Monday. Nanaimo RCMP
Nanaimo house explosion View image in full screen
The site where the home in Nanaimo exploded on Sunday, Feb. 27. Luke Antrim
