SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Arthritis drug cuts risk of death in hospitalized COVID-19 patients: U.K. study

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 3, 2022 12:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Promising COVID-19 drug therapies underway in Canada' Promising COVID-19 drug therapies underway in Canada
WATCH ABOVE: Promising COVID-19 drug therapies underway in Canada – Aug 1, 2020

Eli Lilly LLY.N and Incyte’s INCY.O arthritis drug baricitinib helped reduce the risk of death in hospitalized COVID-19 patients by 13% regardless of which other coronavirus treatment they were given, according to a large British study.

Over 8,000 patients were administered baricitinib in addition to usual care, at random, or usual care alone, as part of the so-called RECOVERY trial, scientists from the University of Oxford said on Thursday.

Results showed 546 patients in the usual care group died within 28 days but only 513 patients in the baricitinib group died where they were also given a corticosteroid like dexamethasone, tocilizumab or remdesivir.

Read more: Coronavirus therapeutics: A look at COVID-19 treatments in Canada

“This result confirms and extends earlier findings, providing greater certainty that baricitinib is beneficial and new data to guide the treatment of COVID-19 patients with a combination of drugs to dampen the immune response,” said Peter Horby, Oxford professor and joint chief investigator.

Story continues below advertisement

The findings are consistent with the U.S. drugmakers’ own research from a smaller trial last August and comes after a World Health Organization panel had earlier this year recommended baricitinib for patients with severe COVID-19 in combination with corticosteroids.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Can light therapy treat early stages of COVID-19?' Can light therapy treat early stages of COVID-19?
Can light therapy treat early stages of COVID-19? – Jan 27, 2021

Baricitinib belongs to a class of drugs called Janus Kinase (JAK) inhibitors which work by blocking actions of enzymes that play a role in the immune system processes and lead to inflammation, often seen in severe COVID-19 as lung damage.

U.S. authorities have approved the emergency use of baricitinib, sold under the brand name Olumiant, with or without taking Gilead’s GILD.O antiviral remdesivir, while European regulators are reviewing the treatment for approval.

In the RECOVERY trial, baricitinib also increased the chances of patients being discharged alive within 28 days and reduced the risk of their condition worsening, scientists said.

Story continues below advertisement

Scientists behind the RECOVERY trial had shown dexamethasone saved the lives of COVID-19 patients, in what was called a “major breakthrough” in the pandemic, and also found tocilizumab worked against coronavirus.

— Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru

© 2022 Reuters
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagarthritis drug tagarthritis drug cures COVID tagarthritis drug for COVID tagbaricitinib tagrecovery trial tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers