Health

COVID protocols remain in place at St. Lawrence College

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted March 3, 2022 11:16 am
As the province of Ontario moves away from many of its COVID-19 mandates, Kingston’s St. Lawrence College will keep one major requirement, at least until the end of this semester.

In a news release Thursday, St. Lawrence College announced it will maintain its proof of vaccination policy until the end of the winter term.

The college says anyone attending campus must show proof of vaccination or proof of a recent negative rapid antigen test.

Read more: COVID-19 cases up slightly in KFL&A but hospitalization numbers are reassuring: Oglaza

They must also complete necessary health screening questions.

SLC says it will re-evaluate the situation at the end of the school year.

“We received confirmation from our Ministry and Ontario’s chief medical officer of Health that Ontario colleges are supported in taking this approach as part of our overall health and safety requirements,” said Glenn Vollebregt, SLC president and CEO.

“We know that approximately 98 per cent of students, faculty, and staff attending campus at colleges and universities in Ontario have provided proof or attestation of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.”

“We appreciate everyone’s efforts in protecting public health and getting through to the other side of the pandemic,” he added.

