Ontario COVID numbers: 834 people in hospital, 267 in intensive care

Ontario is reporting 834 people in hospital with COVID on Thursday, with 267 in intensive care units as figures continue to trend downwards.

This is down by 13 hospitalizations and a decrease of six in ICUs since the previous day.

Last Thursday, there were 1,066 hospitalizations with 302 in ICU.

Data for distinguishing between those admitted to hospital directly because of COVID, and those who were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for the virus, was not available on Thursday.

Ontario COVID cases, deaths, vaccinations, recoveries, testing

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 2,262 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to testing restrictions. The provincial case total now stands at 1,107,408.

Of the 2,262 new cases recorded, the data showed 259 were unvaccinated people, 66 were partially vaccinated people, 1,762 were fully vaccinated people. For 175 people the vaccination status was unknown.

The death toll in the province has risen to 12,497 as 19 more virus-related deaths were added. Thursday’s report indicated 17 of the deaths occurred over the past month. The other two deaths occurred more than a month ago.

One more death was included in the aged 19 and under category since the previous day.

There are a total of 1,077,985 recoveries, which is around 97 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 2,293 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 90.6 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 92.6 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 54.2 per cent — more than 7 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 54.7 per cent with 28.5 per cent who are fully vaccinated.

The province administered 17,291 doses in the last day.

The government said 16,606 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 6,140 tests currently under investigation.

The test positivity rate stands at 10.2 per cent.