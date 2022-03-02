Nova Scotia health officials report four COVID-19 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting four new COVID-19-related deaths.

Officials say two deaths were reported in the central zone, involving a woman in her 50s and a man in his 90s.

The other two deaths involve a man in his 80s from the western zone and a man in his 90s from the eastern zone.

A total of 206 people have died due to the disease in the province.

Officials say 45 people are in hospital, including 12 listed in intensive care.

They also say 362 new lab-confirmed cases have been recorded, bringing the estimated total active case count in the province to 2,247.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2022.