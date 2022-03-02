Menu

Health

Nova Scotia health officials report four COVID-19 deaths

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 2, 2022 5:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Easing of travel restrictions signals a new pandemic phase' Easing of travel restrictions signals a new pandemic phase
Testing rules have changed for travellers into Canada. Infectious diseases expert Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti breaks down the latest COVID headlines as Alberta and Saskatchewan move to lift all restrictions.

Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting four new COVID-19-related deaths.

Officials say two deaths were reported in the central zone, involving a woman in her 50s and a man in his 90s.

Read more: Nova Scotia Health warns of COVID-19-related phone scam

The other two deaths involve a man in his 80s from the western zone and a man in his 90s from the eastern zone.

A total of 206 people have died due to the disease in the province.

Officials say 45 people are in hospital, including 12 listed in intensive care.

They also say 362 new lab-confirmed cases have been recorded, bringing the estimated total active case count in the province to 2,247.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
