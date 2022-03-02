COVID-19: Peterborough reports 7 hospitalized cases, 175 active lab-confirmed cases

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported another 16 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 including a new hospitalized over the past 24 hours, according to data released late Wednesday afternoon.

The health unit’s COVID-19 tracker, issued at 4:40 p.m., reported the following data for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation:

Deaths: 59 since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since Feb. 23 when two deaths were reported.

New PCR-confirmed cases: since the Tuesday, March 1 update.

PCR lab-confirmed active cases: 175 — down from 183 reported on Tuesday and 204 reported on Monday. The health unit notes the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 5,665 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Wednesday afternoon reported seven inpatients with COVID-19 — one more since Tuesday’s update. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

The health unit on Wednesday reported 211 cumulative hospitalized cases (one more) since the pandemic’s beginning and 35 cases (unchanged) have been admitted to an intensive care unit since March 2020.

Resolved cases: 24 more since Tuesday’s update. The 5,431 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 95.8 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Clinics/testing: The health unit updates its list of clinics on its website offering first, second and third vaccine doses for youth ages 12 to 17 and to adults and first doses for children aged five to 11. Walk-ins are available for any eligible age or dose at the Healthy Planet Arena in Peterborough.

All other sites require appointments to be booked on Ontario’s online portal or by calling the provincial vaccine booking call centre at 1-833-943-3900.

Peterborough Public Library will be hosting COVID-19 Vaccine clinics for residents ages 5+ every Wednesday in March from noon – 6:00 p.m. To find other clinics, please visit https://t.co/8uyMC2sjJK pic.twitter.com/ofhoQBdTjX — Ptbo Public Health (@Ptbohealth) March 1, 2022

Residents Ages 5+ can visit Bridgenorth Hall on Thursday, March 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to receive their COVID-19 vaccine. Find more vaccine clinics at https://t.co/fWMqTEwvEy pic.twitter.com/gqya0Hoicq — Ptbo Public Health (@Ptbohealth) March 2, 2022

Vaccination: Daily updates are posted on the COVID-19 tracker. Of note, 331,069 doses have been administered since Jan. 26, 2021.

Eligible residents (ages five and up): 87.1 per cent have one dose; 83.8 per cent have two doses and 54.4 per cent have three doses.

87.1 per cent have one dose; 83.8 per cent have two doses and 54.4 per cent have three doses. Adults (age 18 and up): 90 per cent have one dose; 88 per cent have two doses and 61.7 per cent have three doses.

90 per cent have one dose; 88 per cent have two doses and 61.7 per cent have three doses. Youth (ages five to 11): 55.7 per cent have one dose and 35 per cent have two doses.

55.7 per cent have one dose and 35 per cent have two doses. Youth (ages 12 to 17): 83.3 per cent have one dose, 80.1 per cent have two doses and 11.5 per cent have three doses.

83.3 per cent have one dose, 80.1 per cent have two doses and 11.5 per cent have three doses. Doses: 123,473 residents have received a first dose while 118,648 have received two doses and 76,974 have received a third (booster) dose.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Testing continues at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. More information about booking a test through the COVID-19 Assessment Centre can be found on the health unit’s website.

Rapid antigen tests: 18 pharmacies and grocery retailers in Peterborough and one pharmacy each in Lakefield, Norwood and Keene are offering kits. Visit the government’s website for updated availability.

Outbreaks

No new outbreaks were reported Wednesday. That leaves the following active outbreaks:

Two outbreaks at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: One outbreak was declared Feb. 24. On Monday morning, the home reported the outbreak is in the Riverside Special Care area with 12 active cases among residents. The other outbreak was declared Feb. 17 at the Riverside 3 Home area which has six active cases among residences as of Monday morning, down from nine reported on Feb. 23. The home also reports 15 active cases among staff between the two outbreaks.

long-term care in Norwood: Declared Feb. 22. Congregate living facility (No. 26) in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 20.

(No. 26) in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 20. Congregate living facility (no. 25) in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 17.

There have been 934 cases (unchanged since Tuesday) associated with 108 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — 107 cases in the past 30 days and 19 cases over the past seven days.