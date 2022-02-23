COVID-19: Peterborough reports 2 deaths, declares 2nd outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported two new deaths and 33 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, according to data released late Wednesday afternoon.

The health unit’s COVID-19 tracker, issued at 4:57 p.m., reported the following data for the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation:

Deaths: 59 since the pandemic was declared — two more since Feb. 22. The health unit reports both individuals were in their 80s — one was a woman who was vaccinated and the other was an unvaccinated man.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 33 since the Tuesday, Feb. 22 update.

PCR lab-confirmed active cases: 208 — up from 204 reported on Tuesday. The health unit notes the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 5,520 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Wednesday afternoon reported 12 inpatients with COVID-19 — one more case since Tuesday. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022. The health unit Wednesday reported 205 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic’s beginning and 33 cases have been admitted to an intensive care unit since March 2020.

Resolved cases: 27 more since Tuesday. The 5,253 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 95.1 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Clinics/testing: The health unit updates its list of clinics on its website offering first, second and third doses for youth ages 12 to 17 and to adults and first doses for children aged five to 11. Walk-ins are available for any eligible age or dose at the Healthy Planet Arena in Peterborough.

All other sites require appointments to be booked on Ontario’s online portal or by calling the provincial vaccine booking call centre at 1-833-943-3900.

Vaccination: Daily updates are posted on the COVID-19 tracker. Of note, 329,817 doses have been administered since Jan. 26, 2021.

Eligible residents (ages five and up) : 86.9 per cent have one dose; 83.4 per cent have two doses and 53.7 per cent have three doses.

: 86.9 per cent have one dose; 83.4 per cent have two doses and 53.7 per cent have three doses. Adults (age 18 and up): 89.7 per cent have one dose; 87.8 per cent have two doses and 61.3 per cent have three doses.

89.7 per cent have one dose; 87.8 per cent have two doses and 61.3 per cent have three doses. Youth (ages five to 11): 55 per cent have one dose and 32.7 per cent have two doses.

55 per cent have one dose and 32.7 per cent have two doses. Youth (ages 12 to 17): 83.1 per cent have one dose, 79.9 per cent have two doses and four per cent have three doses.

83.1 per cent have one dose, 79.9 per cent have two doses and four per cent have three doses. Doses: 123,106 residents have received a first dose while 118,077 have received two doses and 76,040 have received a third (booster) dose.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Testing continues at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. More information about booking a test through the COVID-19 Assessment Centre can be found on the health unit’s website.

Rapid antigen tests: 18 pharmacies and grocery retailers in Peterborough, and one pharmacy each in Lakefield, Norwood and Keene are offering kits. Visit the government’s website for updated availability

Outbreaks

A second outbreak was declared Wednesday at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough. Details were not immediately available.

Other active outbreaks:

Pleasant Meadow Manor long-term care in Norwood: Declared Feb. 22.

long-term care in Norwood: Declared Feb. 22. Congregate living facility (No. 26) in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 20.

Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 17. As of Tuesday, the home reported 11 active cases (nine residents and two staff) in the Riverside 3 Home Area. It was up from six cases reported on Feb. 18 (five residents and one staff).

in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 17. As of Tuesday, the home reported 11 active cases (nine residents and two staff) in the Riverside 3 Home Area. It was up from six cases reported on Feb. 18 (five residents and one staff). Congregate living facilit y (no. 25) in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 17.

y (no. 25) in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 17. Congregate living facility (No. 23) in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 11

(No. 23) in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 11 Maple View Retirement Residence in Norwood: Declared Feb. 3

There have been 907 cases (six more since Tuesday) associated with 108 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — 135 cases in the past 30 days and 10 cases over the past seven days.

