Public tip leads to armed robbery arrests, say Vernon RCMP

Information from the public, say Vernon RCMP, led to the arrest of two people allegedly responsible for an armed robbery on Tuesday morning.

According to police, a business along the 4300 block of 32nd Street in Vernon, B.C., was robbed at 9:45 a.m.

Police say a man entered the downtown business, produced a firearm and demanded cash. He fled the scene in a car prior to police arriving.

One hour after the incident, Vernon RCMP released a photo of the suspect vehicle, a light-coloured four-door sedan.

Shortly after 3 p.m., with police acting on a tip from the public, officers located the vehicle in east Vernon, where two occupants were apprehended without incident.

Police say a 67-year-old man from Creston and a 55-year-old man from Chase were arrested.

“We want to thank everyone who called in with information,” said Const. Chris Terleski.

“The successful outcome of this investigation highlights the important role the public plays in solving crime in our community and we are incredibly thankful for your support.”

