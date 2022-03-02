Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Public tip leads to armed robbery arrests, say Vernon RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 2, 2022 3:36 pm
A photo of the suspect vehicle seen departing an alleged armed robbery in downtown Vernon on Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
A photo of the suspect vehicle seen departing an alleged armed robbery in downtown Vernon on Tuesday morning. Vernon RCMP

Information from the public, say Vernon RCMP, led to the arrest of two people allegedly responsible for an armed robbery on Tuesday morning.

According to police, a business along the 4300 block of 32nd Street in Vernon, B.C., was robbed at 9:45 a.m.

Police say a man entered the downtown business, produced a firearm and demanded cash. He fled the scene in a car prior to police arriving.

Read more: Vernon business robbed at gunpoint: police

One hour after the incident, Vernon RCMP released a photo of the suspect vehicle, a light-coloured four-door sedan.

Shortly after 3 p.m., with police acting on a tip from the public, officers located the vehicle in east Vernon, where two occupants were apprehended without incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say a 67-year-old man from Creston and a 55-year-old man from Chase were arrested.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Majority of recent Kelowna homicides have ‘significant’ mental health aspects: RCMP' Majority of recent Kelowna homicides have ‘significant’ mental health aspects: RCMP
Majority of recent Kelowna homicides have ‘significant’ mental health aspects: RCMP

“We want to thank everyone who called in with information,” said Const. Chris Terleski.

“The successful outcome of this investigation highlights the important role the public plays in solving crime in our community and we are incredibly thankful for your support.”

Click to play video: 'Vernon business damaged by aggressive customer' Vernon business damaged by aggressive customer
Vernon business damaged by aggressive customer – Feb 7, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagOkanagan tagVernon tagRobbery tagNorth Okanagan tagArmed Robbery tagBC Interior tagsouthern interior tagvernon rcmp tagVernon crime tagNorth Okanagan crime tagPublic tip tagpublic tip leads to arrest tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers