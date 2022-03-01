Menu

Crime

Vernon business robbed at gunpoint: police

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 1, 2022 4:05 pm
The vehicle is believed to be a  four door, light coloured, older model (1998-2002) Mazda 626 or similar model. View image in full screen
The vehicle is believed to be a  four door, light coloured, older model (1998-2002) Mazda 626 or similar model. Courtesy: RCMP

Employees at a Vernon business were robbed at gunpoint at around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, and the suspect was seen fleeing in a small car, police said.

“A man entered the business in the 4300-block of 32nd St. and allegedly produced a firearm, demanding cash,” Vernon RCMP said in a press release.

“The suspect fled from the scene prior to the arrival of police and was seen departing in a small passenger vehicle.”

Police released a photo of the suspect vehicle captured by video surveillance from the area. The vehicle is believed to be a four-door, light-coloured, older model (1998-2002) Mazda 626 or a similar model.

Police said anyone who sees the suspect vehicle should not approach it, but call 911 immediately.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.

