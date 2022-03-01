Vernon business robbed at gunpoint: police

Employees at a Vernon business were robbed at gunpoint at around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, and the suspect was seen fleeing in a small car, police said.
“A man entered the business in the 4300-block of 32nd St. and allegedly produced a firearm, demanding cash,” Vernon RCMP said in a press release.
“The suspect fled from the scene prior to the arrival of police and was seen departing in a small passenger vehicle.”
Police released a photo of the suspect vehicle captured by video surveillance from the area. The vehicle is believed to be a four-door, light-coloured, older model (1998-2002) Mazda 626 or a similar model.
Trending Stories
Vernon North Okanagan RCMP investigating suspicious house fire in Coldstream
Police said anyone who sees the suspect vehicle should not approach it, but call 911 immediately.
RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments