Canada

Indigenous groups call for Prince Albert police firings, inquest after infant’s death

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 2, 2022 1:15 pm
FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron is accusing the Prince Albert Police Service of systemic racism in the death of an Indigenous infant. View image in full screen
FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron is accusing the Prince Albert Police Service of systemic racism in the death of an Indigenous infant. File / Global News

Indigenous groups in Saskatchewan are calling for the immediate firing of four Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) officers, including the police chief, after the death of a 13-month-old boy.

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN), Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC), and Thunderchild First Nation said in a joint statement Wednesday that the death of Tanner Brass was preventable.

They said systemic racism was a factor in Brass’s death.

“Baby Tanner’s death will not be in vain. We will work hard to ensure that this never happens to another First Nations child or mother again” said PAGC Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte.

“We are deeply troubled by how this situation was handled by PAPS and that the death of Baby Tanner could have been prevented.”

Read more: Prince Albert police investigating infant’s death, father charged

Prince Albert police said they were called to a home at 5:44 a.m. on Feb. 10 for a report of a family dispute. One person was taken to police cells.

Six hours later, police were called back to the home for a report of a child’s homicide.

Police have not said how Brass died. His father is charged with second-degree murder.

The Indigenous groups said they have concerns regarding gross negligence and systemic racism in PAPS in connection to the death.

They said the mother was fleeing from domestic violence, police ignored her fears and calls for help, and arrested her for intoxication.

“Mobile Crisis should have been called to accompany them to make sure the child was safe. Supports should have also been given to the mother where (she) and her baby could have been taken to a safe shelter,” Hardlotte said.

“What should have been basic policies and procedures that help to protect our vulnerable people in danger were completely disregarded by PAPS, and we are demanding to know why.”

Read more: Sask. Domestic Violence Death Review calls for broad-based strategies to address high violence rates

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron said they have no confidence in PAPS as Brass’s mother was treated differently because she is Indigenous.

Trending Stories

“She wasn’t believed by these officers when she said she and her baby were in danger. She was taken into custody while innocent Baby Tanner’s life was taken,” Cameron said.

“The public keeps saying that racism doesn’t exist. This is a prime example of exactly what systemic racism looks like embedded within a justice system that is supposed to serve and protect.”

Click to play video: 'Black, Indigenous Peoples likely to have little to no trust in police: Statistics Canada' Black, Indigenous Peoples likely to have little to no trust in police: Statistics Canada
Black, Indigenous Peoples likely to have little to no trust in police: Statistics Canada

Thunderchild First Nation Chief James Snakeskin said Brass’s death has shaken his community.

“Our First Nations children are our most precious resource and Baby Tanner didn’t even have a chance to grow and live a beautiful life. The death of this baby affected not only Thunderchild, but many other First Nations,” he said.

“This is plain racism and it’s hard to see this child’s life was lost because of that.”

The groups are also calling on the province to hold a coroner’s inquest and want an immediate intervention from the Ministry of Corrections and Public Safety of the Prince Albert Police Service.

“There must be an immediate independent investigation and coroner’s inquest,” said Cameron.

“These officers and everyone who enabled this situation to occur and be swept under the rug until this point are just as much to blame as the killer. They must be terminated immediately.”

Prince Albert Police Service has not commented on the allegations raised by the groups.

Read more: Change made in Prince Albert police structure following boy’s death

Chief Bergen did make a change in the force’s structure following Brass’s death.

He said that in the days after the death, he determined a structure change was needed in the organization.

Bergen has also called for the Saskatchewan Public Complaints Commission to investigate the force’s response.

“We know that our police officers face an increasing number of calls for service each year, and it has become more difficult to manage every call as thoroughly as required,” Bergen said Feb. 16 in a statement.

“We need to make sure we are fully compliant with policy, legislation, and best practices, and that is driving this change.”

Click to play video: 'Examining systemic racism in North America' Examining systemic racism in North America
Examining systemic racism in North America – Feb 23, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
