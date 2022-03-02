WestJet Airlines announces deal to buy Sunwing

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

WestJet Airlines Ltd. announced a deal to buy Sunwing Airlines Inc., as competition in the Canadian travel market heats up.

Financial terms of the deal, which will see Sunwing’s current shareholders become equity holders in the WestJet Group, were not disclosed.

Read more: Travel bookings up as Albertans take advantage of loosening border measures

WestJet chief executive Alexis von Hoensbroech says the deal brings together two highly complementary businesses.

Under the agreement, a new tour operating business unit will be created under the WestJet Group, to include both Sunwing Vacations and WestJet Vacations Inc. and will be led by Sunwing CEO Stephen Hunter.

5:04 Travel Best Bets: WestJet feeling the impact of Omicron Travel Best Bets: WestJet feeling the impact of Omicron – Jan 27, 2022

Both airlines are privately held. Toronto-based Sunwing is controlled by the Hunter family — Germany’s TUI Group owns the other 49 per cent of the airline — and Calgary-based WestJest was purchased by Onex Corp. in 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

The deal, which is subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to close late this year.