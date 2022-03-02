Menu

Consumer

WestJet Airlines announces deal to buy Sunwing

By Christopher Reynolds The Canadian Press
Posted March 2, 2022 12:02 pm
A WestJet Airlines Boeing 737 Max aircraft taxis to a gate after arriving at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. View image in full screen
A WestJet Airlines Boeing 737 Max aircraft taxis to a gate after arriving at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

WestJet Airlines Ltd. announced a deal to buy Sunwing Airlines Inc., as competition in the Canadian travel market heats up.

Financial terms of the deal, which will see Sunwing’s current shareholders become equity holders in the WestJet Group, were not disclosed.

Read more: Travel bookings up as Albertans take advantage of loosening border measures

WestJet chief executive Alexis von Hoensbroech says the deal brings together two highly complementary businesses.

Under the agreement, a new tour operating business unit will be created under the WestJet Group, to include both Sunwing Vacations and WestJet Vacations Inc. and will be led by Sunwing CEO Stephen Hunter.

Both airlines are privately held. Toronto-based Sunwing is controlled by the Hunter family — Germany’s TUI Group owns the other 49 per cent of the airline — and Calgary-based WestJest was purchased by Onex Corp. in 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Canada’s border measures are about to loosen. Here’s what you should know

The deal, which is subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to close late this year.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
