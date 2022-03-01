Classes cancelled Wednesday following fire at Transcona area school

Send this page to someone via email

A fire broke out at a school in Transcona late Tuesday afternoon, forcing the school to cancel classes for all students on Wednesday.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says they were called to the blaze at Westview School on Hoka Street around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews encountered smoke coming from the school when they arrived. No one was in the building at the time and a daycare attached to the facility was evacuated as a precaution.

Officials say the fire was under control around 6:48 p.m. and the building suffered significant damages. Officials also say preliminary investigation suggests the cause of the fire was accidental and caused during renovations.

A spokesperson for the River East Transcona School Divisions says classes are cancelled for all students on Wednesday, and staff will also not be attending the school.

