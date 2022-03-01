Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Classes cancelled Wednesday following fire at Transcona area school

By Marney Blunt Global News
Posted March 1, 2022 10:24 pm
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo on a fire truck. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo on a fire truck. Elisha Dacey/Global News

A fire broke out at a school in Transcona late Tuesday afternoon, forcing the school to cancel classes for all students on Wednesday.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says they were called to the blaze at Westview School on Hoka Street around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Read more: Man dies after Westlake-Gladstone house fire

Crews encountered smoke coming from the school when they arrived. No one was in the building at the time and a daycare attached to the facility was evacuated as a precaution.

Officials say the fire was under control around 6:48 p.m. and the building suffered significant damages. Officials also say preliminary investigation suggests the cause of the fire was accidental and caused during renovations.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Winnipeg needs stronger fire prevention program, says community safety advocate

A spokesperson for the River East Transcona School Divisions says classes are cancelled for all students on Wednesday, and staff will also not be attending the school.

Click to play video: 'Family picking up pieces after losing everything in downtown Winnipeg fire' Family picking up pieces after losing everything in downtown Winnipeg fire
Family picking up pieces after losing everything in downtown Winnipeg fire – Feb 4, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg fire tagWinnipeg Fire Paramedic Service tagTranscona tagManitoba education tagRiver East Transcona School Division tagWestview School tagTranscona school tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers