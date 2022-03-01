Price of gas increases again in Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

Just days after the price of gas jumped 17 cents a litre in the Central Okanagan, some stations raised their prices again on Tuesday.

Last Friday, the prices in Kelowna leapt from $1.529 a litre to $1.699.

Some stations dropped their prices during the weekend, between $1.639 and $1.679, but now some stations have posted prices of $1.769 a litre.

In the South Okanagan, prices ranged between $1.589 to $1.699, with most at $1.669 a litre.

Prices in the North Okanagan were mainly pegged at $1.509, though GasBuddy did show two stations at $1.789.

And in the Shuswap, prices ranged from $1.529 to $1.699.

Lastly, in Kamloops, prices there were in line with Kelowna, with most stations selling gas between $1.639 and $1.759 a litre.

Meanwhile, in Vancouver, gas is listed between $1.759 and $1.859 a litre, while gas in Victoria mostly hovered around $1.769 a litre.

Confirmed: ⛽️ Price 🚨: #GasPrices are heading up 2 cents a litre Wednesday followed by a 7 CENT RISE ON THURSDAY pushing ⛽️prices to 167.9 cents a litre for #Toronto #GTA #Hamilton #LdnOnt #Barrie #Ottawa and all of Ontario. — Dan McTeague (@GasPriceWizard) March 1, 2022

Last week, Dan McTeague, who is the president of Canadians for Affordable Energy and also operates the website GasWizard.ca, predicted a rise, then a small slide.

On Tuesday, though, he tweeted that gas prices are heading up two cents a litre for the Ontario region on Wednesday, followed by a seven-cent hike on Thursday.

