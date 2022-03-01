Regina man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested after dangerous driving incident

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police say a Regina man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant is in custody after he tried to evade police and rolled a vehicle he was driving.

Officers were dispatched on Monday just before 4:30 a.m. to the area of 17th Avenue East and Park Street after receiving a report of a single-vehicle rollover. Police learned that several people had run from the vehicle following the collision.

The report states that a woman who was in the vehicle was taken to hospital by paramedics with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Following the collision, the RPS K9 unit was called in to help track the remaining occupants of the vehicle. One man was arrested near the scene of the collision following a brief foot chase.

Story continues below advertisement

Police tracked the remaining suspects to a home on the 2600 block of Lacon Street. RPS says a man and a woman at the residence were arrested by police and the man refused to provide any information to police during the arrest.

During the investigation, police identified the vehicle not only evaded officers several hours earlier, but had also driven on the wrong side of the road towards a police vehicle before fleeing about 20 minutes prior to the rollover.

RPS members identified the driver to be 32-year-old Daniel Moar of Regina, who was wanted on a nationwide warrant for breach of statutory release.

The other occupants of the vehicle were released without charges. As for Moar, he was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm, obstructing a peace officer and two counts of a conveyance while prohibited.

Moar was scheduled to make his first court appearance on Monday afternoon in Regina.

1:27 Regina police officer charged with 6 driving offences Regina police officer charged with 6 driving offences – Feb 10, 2022