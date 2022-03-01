Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Regina man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested after dangerous driving incident

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted March 1, 2022 7:05 pm
Regina police arrested a Regina man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant Monday morning following a single-vehicle rollover.
Regina police arrested a Regina man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant Monday morning following a single-vehicle rollover. File / Global News

Regina police say a Regina man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant is in custody after he tried to evade police and rolled a vehicle he was driving.

Officers were dispatched on Monday just before 4:30 a.m. to the area of 17th Avenue East and Park Street after receiving a report of a single-vehicle rollover. Police learned that several people had run from the vehicle following the collision.

The report states that a woman who was in the vehicle was taken to hospital by paramedics with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Slight increase in total police-reported crimes in 2021: Regina police

Following the collision, the RPS K9 unit was called in to help track the remaining occupants of the vehicle. One man was arrested near the scene of the collision following a brief foot chase.

Story continues below advertisement

Police tracked the remaining suspects to a home on the 2600 block of Lacon Street. RPS says a man and a woman at the residence were arrested by police and the man refused to provide any information to police during the arrest.

Trending Stories

During the investigation, police identified the vehicle not only evaded officers several hours earlier, but had also driven on the wrong side of the road towards a police vehicle before fleeing about 20 minutes prior to the rollover.

Read more: Fatal fire deemed not criminal by investigators: Regina police

RPS members identified the driver to be 32-year-old Daniel Moar of Regina, who was wanted on a nationwide warrant for breach of statutory release.

The other occupants of the vehicle were released without charges. As for Moar, he was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm, obstructing a peace officer and two counts of a conveyance while prohibited.

Moar was scheduled to make his first court appearance on Monday afternoon in Regina.

Click to play video: 'Regina police officer charged with 6 driving offences' Regina police officer charged with 6 driving offences
Regina police officer charged with 6 driving offences – Feb 10, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Regina Police tagRegina News tagRegina Police Service tagRPS tagDangerous Driving tagRegina Crime tagCanada-Wide Warrant tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers