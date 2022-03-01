Manitoba man dies after equipment hits hydro line: RCMP

A 58-year-old man from Edwin, Man. is dead after a piece of equipment he was operating hit a hydro line, RCMP say.
Around 3:10 p.m. Monday, Portage la Prairie RCMP were called to a report of an injured man on the side of the road on Highway 245, in the Rural Municipality of Norfolk Treherne.
Officers say the man was loading an excavator onto a trailer, when the boom touched a hydro line and the man was electrocuted.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Manitoba Workplace Health & Safety has been notified and RCMP continue to investigate.
