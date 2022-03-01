Manitoba man dies after equipment hits hydro line: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 58-year-old man from Edwin, Man. is dead after a piece of equipment he was operating hit a hydro line, RCMP say.

Around 3:10 p.m. Monday, Portage la Prairie RCMP were called to a report of an injured man on the side of the road on Highway 245, in the Rural Municipality of Norfolk Treherne.

Read more: 5 people hospitalized after semi crash in east Winnipeg early Friday

Officers say the man was loading an excavator onto a trailer, when the boom touched a hydro line and the man was electrocuted.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Manitoba Workplace Health & Safety has been notified and RCMP continue to investigate.