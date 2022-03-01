More than 40% of British Columbians admit to distracted driving, poll says

Send this page to someone via email

Even though it is a law that has been on the books for more than a decade, more than 40 per cent of British Columbian drivers admit they still use their phone at least one out of every 10 trips.

A new Ipsos survey found that even though a huge number of people admit to breaking the law, 93 per cent believe it’s highly risky to text while driving and 84 per cent believe it’s highly risky to talk while holding a cell phone and driving.

If you’re caught distracted driving in B.C, you’ll be ticketed and receive a fine of $368. Every ticket for distracted driving also adds four driver penalty points to a driving record and anyone with four or more points at the end of a 12-month period pays a driver penalty point (DPP) premium.

ICBC and the provincial government released the new survey findings and are now ramping up enforcement of distracted driving across B.C.

As part of the campaign, community volunteers are conducting Cell Watch deployments to remind drivers to keep their eyes on the road when they’re behind the wheel.

“It only takes a split second for lives to be impacted forever. That’s why police across the province share a common goal — our dedication to preventing crashes, injuries and fatalities caused by distracted driving,” said Neil Dubord, chair of the BC Association of Chiefs of Police Traffic Safety Committee.

“More than one-quarter of all traffic deaths in B.C. involve distracted driving, but together we have the ability to change that.”

Distracted driving accounts for more than one in four fatal crashes each year.

It’s the second leading contributing factor in traffic fatalities in B.C., behind speeding and ahead of impaired driving, and on average factors in 76 deaths annually.

“While vehicles provide a crucial role in the daily economy of British Columbians, crashes are a reality on our roads, and driving remains a privilege,” Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said.

“With a quarter of traffic fatalities caused by distracted driving, there is absolutely no excuse for it. The safety and well-being of fellow British Columbians needs to be the priority on our roads.”