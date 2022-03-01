Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

February sales record set in Calgary as home sales surge

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 1, 2022 2:17 pm
An aerial view of housing is shown in Calgary on June 22, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward. View image in full screen
An aerial view of housing is shown in Calgary on June 22, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward. JOH

The Calgary Real Estate Board says the market set a February sales record as the number of homes changing hands surged by 80 per cent since last year and new listings climbed by 63 per cent in the same period.

The Albertan board says the month’s record sales totalled 3,305, up from 1,831 last year.

New listings soared to 4,652 from 2,850 a year earlier, but the board says that still only gives the market one month of supply.

Read more: Looking for a home in Calgary? Experts share the secrets to winning a bidding war

It says the market continues to favour sellers with the average Calgary home price amounting to $547,720, up almost 13 per cent from $486,490 last February.

Trending Stories

The board says this is the fourth consecutive month that the market has dealt with conditions that are far tighter than what the city experienced last spring.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Home sales in Calgary to slow this year but no signs of that yet' Home sales in Calgary to slow this year but no signs of that yet
Home sales in Calgary to slow this year but no signs of that yet – Jan 25, 2022

The board’s chief economist Ann-Marie Lurie says while gains in new listings will help the city edge toward more balanced conditions, it will take some time for the market to cool.

“Sales have been somewhat restricted by the lack of supply choice in the market,” she says in a press release.

“While sellers did respond with a record level of new listings this month, the demand has been so strong that the housing market continues to remain undersupplied causing further price gains.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Calgary Real Estate tagCalgary Housing tagCalgary Real Estate Board tagCalgary housing market taghot housing market tagAnn-Marie Lurie tagFebruary home sales tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers