OPP investigating after 2 pedestrians struck crossing road in West Perth

Ontario Provincial Police in Perth County are continuing to investigate a collision last week in West Perth that sent two pedestrians to hospital with serious injuries.

The collision occurred just before 7 p.m. on Feb. 25 in the area of Huron Road and Napier Street.

Police say the two pedestrians were struck by the vehicle as they crossed Huron. Both were later hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with dashcam video to come forward.

No charges have been laid in the incident, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

