Traffic

OPP investigating after 2 pedestrians struck crossing road in West Perth

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted March 1, 2022 12:19 pm
opp generic file View image in full screen
File photo. Ontario Provincial Police. The Canadian Press file

Ontario Provincial Police in Perth County are continuing to investigate a collision last week in West Perth that sent two pedestrians to hospital with serious injuries.

The collision occurred just before 7 p.m. on Feb. 25 in the area of Huron Road and Napier Street.

Police say the two pedestrians were struck by the vehicle as they crossed Huron. Both were later hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Read more: Sarnia police looking for suspect in assault case involving hammer, break and enter

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with dashcam video to come forward.

No charges have been laid in the incident, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

