Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Winnipeg School Division vacates trustee’s seat until next election

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 1, 2022 11:17 am
Winnipeg School Division Ward 5 trustee Cindy Murdoch.
Winnipeg School Division Ward 5 trustee Cindy Murdoch. File

A seat on the Winnipeg School Division‘s board of trustees has been declared vacant.

The Winnipeg School Division announced Monday evening that it had formally vacated the Ward 5 seat due to trustee Cindy Murdoch’s failure to attend regular board meetings.

In a statement, the division said it was acting in accordance with a Public Schools Act bylaw requiring approval from the board if a trustee misses three consecutive meetings.

Read more: Winnipeg School Division trustee suspended by board

Murdoch was previously suspended by the board in 2020 for breaching its code of conduct.

Trending Stories

Murdoch’s seat, as well as two other currently vacant trustee positions, won’t be filled until the upcoming civic election in October.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg School Division reaches final stage for renaming Cecil Rhodes School' Winnipeg School Division reaches final stage for renaming Cecil Rhodes School
Winnipeg School Division reaches final stage for renaming Cecil Rhodes School
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg School Division tagWinnipeg schools tagSchool Trustee tagCindy Murdoch tagWinnipeg School Board tagPublic Schools Act tagtrustee removed tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers