Winnipeg School Division vacates trustee’s seat until next election

A seat on the Winnipeg School Division‘s board of trustees has been declared vacant.
The Winnipeg School Division announced Monday evening that it had formally vacated the Ward 5 seat due to trustee Cindy Murdoch’s failure to attend regular board meetings.
In a statement, the division said it was acting in accordance with a Public Schools Act bylaw requiring approval from the board if a trustee misses three consecutive meetings.
Murdoch was previously suspended by the board in 2020 for breaching its code of conduct.
Murdoch’s seat, as well as two other currently vacant trustee positions, won’t be filled until the upcoming civic election in October.
