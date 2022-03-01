Teen charged after Kitchener elementary student gets threatening messages

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they have charged a 14-year-old in connection with threatening messages sent to a student at a Kitchener elementary school.

Police say they were notified that a student was receiving threatening messages on social media on Friday at around 10:15 a.m.

They say the boy is facing two charges of uttering threats in connection with the incident.

Police say the victim and suspect know each other and there is no threat to public safety.

They are asking anyone with information about the case to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

