Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Teen charged after Kitchener elementary student gets threatening messages

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 1, 2022 11:14 am
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they have charged a 14-year-old in connection with threatening messages sent to a student at a Kitchener elementary school.

Police say they were notified that a student was receiving threatening messages on social media on Friday at around 10:15 a.m.

Read more: Teen charged after police say he used BB pistol in Waterloo restaurant robbery

They say the boy is facing two charges of uttering threats in connection with the incident.

Trending Stories

Police say the victim and suspect know each other and there is no threat to public safety.

Read more: Cambridge man arrested after car crash, ensuing fracas

They are asking anyone with information about the case to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo news tagKitchener news tagWaterloo Regional Police tagWaterloo crime tagKitchener Crime tagKitchener school crime tagKitchener teen charged tagKitchener teen charger uttering threats tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers