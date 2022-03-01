Ontario COVID numbers: 914 people in hospital, 278 in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 914 people in hospital with COVID on Tuesday, with 278 in intensive care units.

This is up by 65 hospitalizations but a decrease of one in ICUs since the previous day. Last Tuesday, there were 1,038 hospitalizations with 319 in ICU.

The province recently began distinguishing between those who were admitted to hospital directly because of COVID, and those who were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for the virus.

Of the 914 people in hospital with COVID-19, 45 per cent of them were admitted because of the virus, while 55 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the 278 people in ICUs with the virus, 80 per cent were admitted because of COVID, while 20 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 1,176 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to testing restrictions. The provincial case total now stands at 1,103,187.

Of the 1,176 new cases recorded, the data showed 165 were unvaccinated people, 27 were partially vaccinated people, 858 were fully vaccinated people. For 126 people the vaccination status was unknown.

The death toll in the province has risen to 12,451 as 18 more virus-related deaths were added. A ministry of health spokesperson said 16 of deaths occurred over the past 18 days. The other two deaths occurred more than a month ago.

“Of these, one death occurred on Feb. 28, five deaths occurred on Feb. 27 and two deaths occurred on Feb. 26, with the remaining occurring in the preceding days,” the spokesperson said.

There are a total of 1,073,281 recoveries, which is around 97 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 2,427 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 90.5 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 92.6 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 54.1 per cent — more than 6.9 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 54.7 per cent with 28.1 per cent who are fully vaccinated.

The province administered 16,438 doses in the last day.

The government said 13,087 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 5,767 tests currently under investigation.

The test positivity rate stands at 10.3 per cent.

