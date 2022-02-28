Menu

Canada

2 Saskatoon Public Library locations reopen to public

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 28, 2022 3:16 pm
Service was suspended at Frances Morrison Central and Dr. Freda Ahenakew libraries on Feb. 16 due to an increase in verbal threats and harassment, said SPL officials. View image in full screen
Service was suspended at Frances Morrison Central and Dr. Freda Ahenakew libraries on Feb. 16 due to an increase in verbal threats and harassment, said SPL officials. Nathaniel Dove / Global News

Two Saskatoon library branches that temporarily suspended in-library services have reopened to the public.

Services were suspended at Frances Morrison Central and Dr. Freda Ahenakew libraries on Feb. 16.

Saskatoon Public Library said this was due to an increase in verbal threats and harassment toward staff.

Read more: Saskatoon Public Library locations will be safer after Monday reopening, CEO says

SPL said there have also been a greater frequency and severity of incidents between members of the public in recent weeks.

Incidents involving physical contact between staff and the public are rare, library officials said.

They added that incidents are continually monitored and adjustments made, as necessary, to improve security.

Read more: Design phase of new Saskatoon central library nears completion

SPL leadership is meeting with the Saskatoon Police Service, the Saskatoon Fire Department, civic and community partners, and public health officials as they develop long-term strategies.

“While the library seeks to be a welcoming refuge for people, we cannot resolve the complex social, mental health and physical health issues we encounter,” the SPL said in a statement last week.

“These are community issues that the library cannot address alone.”

