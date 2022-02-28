2 Saskatoon Public Library locations reopen to public

Send this page to someone via email

Two Saskatoon library branches that temporarily suspended in-library services have reopened to the public.

Services were suspended at Frances Morrison Central and Dr. Freda Ahenakew libraries on Feb. 16.

Saskatoon Public Library said this was due to an increase in verbal threats and harassment toward staff.

SPL said there have also been a greater frequency and severity of incidents between members of the public in recent weeks.

Incidents involving physical contact between staff and the public are rare, library officials said.

They added that incidents are continually monitored and adjustments made, as necessary, to improve security.

SPL leadership is meeting with the Saskatoon Police Service, the Saskatoon Fire Department, civic and community partners, and public health officials as they develop long-term strategies.

“While the library seeks to be a welcoming refuge for people, we cannot resolve the complex social, mental health and physical health issues we encounter,” the SPL said in a statement last week.

“These are community issues that the library cannot address alone.”