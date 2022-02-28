Menu

Canada

Province switches ‘Saskatchewanderer’ program to permanent position

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted February 28, 2022 12:40 pm
Felipe Gomez, the latest Saskatchewanderer, will have his term wrap up at the end of March. View image in full screen
Felipe Gomez, the latest Saskatchewanderer, will have his term wrap up at the end of March. The Saskatchewanderer / Facebook

Saskatchewan is looking for its next Saskatchewanderer.

The Saskatchewan government shared in a statement on Monday that applications are now being accepted for the position as current Saskatchewanderer Felipe Gomez’s term will come to an end on March 31.

Read more: The Saskatchewanderer becomes sofa-wanderer amid COVID-19 restrictions

The Saskatchewanderer program is an opportunity for those who are hungry for adventure to showcase all there is to do and see in the province as a travel blogger.

“This is one of the best jobs I have ever had and it’s my turn to ‘pass the hat’ to the next Saskatchewanderer,” said Gomez in Monday’s release. “If you love adventure, meeting people, trying delicious food and most importantly sharing all your discoveries with thousands of followers, this is the job for you!”

However, the person to take the reins from Gomez will experience the Saskatchewanderer role like never before.

For the first time in its 12-year history, the position will be made into a permanent, full-time role beginning in April. The position was a 12-month contract in previous years.

Read more: SaskPower invests $2 million for program to install electric vehicle charging stations

The government said the change will allow for content promoting Saskatchewan tourism, events, sport and cultural offerings to be produced year-round with no interruptions due to annual onboarding.

“The Saskatchewanderer program has evolved over the years and grown its fan base to more than 137,000 followers,” said Jeremy Harrison, who is the minister responsible for Tourism Saskatchewan.

“The change to this role will allow for continuity of content development and storytelling, and create efficiencies in promoting tourism entrepreneurs and small businesses in Saskatchewan.”

Applications for the new full-time, permanent Saskatchewanderer position will be accepted until 5 p.m. on March 9.

