Canada

$350K in damage following morning blaze on John Street in downtown Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 28, 2022 11:53 am
Hamilton fire knocks down a blaze at a medical services facility on John Street South, between Forest and Charlton streets, Feb. 27, 2022. View image in full screen
Hamilton fire knocks down a blaze at a medical services facility on John Street South, between Forest and Charlton streets, Feb. 27, 2022. @HamiltonFireDep

Firefighters estimate about $350,000 worth of damage following an early morning blaze on Sunday at a downtown Hamilton building in a residential area.

The fire, which started just after midnight on Feb. 27,  damaged a two-storey residence recently converted to commercial use housing a medical services facility on John Street South between Forest and Charlton streets.

Fire Chief Dave Cunliffe said the blaze likely started in a crawl space and spread to the walls, ceilings and eventually the roof.

“This was a very stubborn, labour intensive fire, as the structure had been subject to a significant amount of compartmentalization for its former use,” Cunliffe said in an e-mail.

“It took over 50 firefighters and over four hours to extinguish.”

Cunliffe said the building was empty and there were no reported injuries.

The cause has not been determined.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
