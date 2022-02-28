$350K in damage following morning blaze on John Street in downtown Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Firefighters estimate about $350,000 worth of damage following an early morning blaze on Sunday at a downtown Hamilton building in a residential area.

The fire, which started just after midnight on Feb. 27, damaged a two-storey residence recently converted to commercial use housing a medical services facility on John Street South between Forest and Charlton streets.

Fire Chief Dave Cunliffe said the blaze likely started in a crawl space and spread to the walls, ceilings and eventually the roof.

“This was a very stubborn, labour intensive fire, as the structure had been subject to a significant amount of compartmentalization for its former use,” Cunliffe said in an e-mail.

“It took over 50 firefighters and over four hours to extinguish.”

Story continues below advertisement

Cunliffe said the building was empty and there were no reported injuries.

The cause has not been determined.