COVID-19: Peterborough reports 2 new hospitalized cases, 204 active lab-confirmed cases

Peterborough Public Health reported another 48 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, according to data released late Monday morning.

The health unit’s COVID-19 tracker, issued at 11:50 a.m., reported the following data for the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation:

Deaths: 59 since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since Feb. 23 when two deaths were reported.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 48 since the Friday, Feb. 25 update.

PCR lab-confirmed active cases: 204 — down from 215 reported on Feb. 25 and 241 on Feb. 24. The health unit notes the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 5,633 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Friday afternoon reported 10 inpatients with COVID-19 (most recent data) The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022. The health unit on Monday reported 210 cumulative hospitalized cases (two more since Friday) since the pandemic’s beginning and 35 cases (one more) have been admitted to an intensive care unit since March 2020.

Resolved cases: 59 more since Feb. 25 The 5,370 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 95.3 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Clinics/testing: The health unit updates its list of clinics on its website offering first, second and third vaccine doses for youth ages 12 to 17 and to adults and first doses for children aged five to 11. Walk-ins are available for any eligible age or dose at the Healthy Planet Arena in Peterborough.

All other sites require appointments to be booked on Ontario’s online portal or by calling the provincial vaccine booking call centre at 1-833-943-3900.

COVID-19 vaccine clinics are available at the Healthy Planet Arena for residents 12+, Feb 28 & March 1 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Residents ages 12-17 who require a booster dose will be given priority over walk-ins. Find more vaccine clinics at https://t.co/fWMqTEwvEy pic.twitter.com/oYpCYK1G4C — Ptbo Public Health (@Ptbohealth) February 28, 2022

Vaccination: Daily updates are posted on the COVID-19 tracker. Of note, 330,723 doses have been administered since Jan. 26, 2021.

Eligible residents (ages five and up): 87 per cent have one dose; 83.6 per cent have two doses and 54.1 per cent have three doses.

87 per cent have one dose; 83.6 per cent have two doses and 54.1 per cent have three doses. Adults (age 18 and up): 89.8 per cent have one dose; 87.8 per cent have two doses and 61.5 per cent have three doses.

89.8 per cent have one dose; 87.8 per cent have two doses and 61.5 per cent have three doses. Youth (ages five to 11): 55.5 per cent have one dose and 34.4 per cent have two doses.

55.5 per cent have one dose and 34.4 per cent have two doses. Youth (ages 12 to 17): 83.1 per cent have one dose, 80 per cent have two doses and 10.1 per cent have three doses.

83.1 per cent have one dose, 80 per cent have two doses and 10.1 per cent have three doses. Doses: 123,205 residents have received a first dose while 118,334 have received two doses and 76,626 have received a third (booster) dose.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Testing continues at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. More information about booking a test through the COVID-19 Assessment Centre can be found on the health unit’s website.

Rapid antigen tests: 18 pharmacies and grocery retailers in Peterborough and one pharmacy each in Lakefield, Norwood and Keene are offering kits. Visit the government’s website for updated availability.

Outbreaks

No new outbreaks were reported over the weekend, leaving the following seven active outbreaks:

Two outbreaks at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: One outbreak was declared Feb. 24. On Monday morning, the home reported the outbreak is in the Riverside Special Care area with 12 active cases among residents. The other outbreak was declared Feb. 17 at the Riverside 3 Home area which has six active cases among residences as of Monday morning, down from nine reported on Feb. 23. The home also reports 15 active cases among staff between the two outbreaks.

Pleasant Meadow Manor long-term care in Norwood: Declared Feb. 22.

long-term care in Norwood: Declared Feb. 22. Congregate living facility (No. 26) in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 20.

(No. 26) in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 20. Congregate living facilit y (no. 25) in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 17.

y (no. 25) in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 17. Congregate living facility (No. 23) in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 11

(No. 23) in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 11 Maple View Retirement Residence in Norwood: Declared Feb. 3

There have been 929 cases (one more since Friday) associated with 108 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — 112 cases in the past 30 days and 20 cases over the past seven days.