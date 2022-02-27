‘Gratitude and Kindness rally’ held in Penticton, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A small group of protesters gathered on Main Street in Penticton, B.C., for a ‘kindness and gratitude rally.’ The counter-protest was held to show support for vaccines, science and healthcare workers.

Organizers had planned for the rally to be held across the street from the ongoing ‘freedom’ protest against COVID-19 mandates, but decided to move it down the street to avoid conflict.

“There is always going to be conflict regardless of what happens and where we are at. We don’t want to engage in any hardcore debates or dialogue,” said counter protest organizer, Ajeet Brar.

Last week, the two protests began peacefully but according to Brar the environment became “hostile” and they decided to wrap up early instead of engaging with the other protesters.

“What was happening towards the end of our time there, last week, was a lot of in our face anger and yelling. We want a positive message. We don’t engage and we allow them to express their concerns but if it escalates then we will walk away,” said Brar.

The protest held signs that said, “thank you healthcare workers,” “be safe,” and “we love and support you.”

“There is a way to positively protest. You can express what you are grateful for and what you are thankful for and you can hold up a sign without being hateful,” said Brar.

The group plans to hold a counter-protest every Sunday, until they feel there is no need to do so anymore.

