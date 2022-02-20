SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Counter protest gathers across the street from anti-mandate rally in Penticton, B.C.

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted February 20, 2022 7:04 pm
Penticton Counter protest View image in full screen
A group of counter protesters gathered across the street from a freedom rally on Sunday. This happened at the intersection of Warren Avenue and Main Street in Penticton, B.C. Taya Fast / Global News

When a large group of people gathered on Main Street in Penticton, B.C. for the ongoing protest against COVID-19 mandates, a smaller group of counter protesters gathered across the street.

It waved signs that read “thank you for protecting me,” “vaccines save lives” and “lest we forget who fought, sacrificed and died for our freedom.”

“What we want to do is showcase to people in Penticton that there is another side and that there is another voice. There are so many volunteers here on short notice as we organized this on Friday,” said the counter protest organizer, Ajeet Brar.

The counter-protesters say they were “frustrated” driving past the intersection every weekend and seeing the freedom rally.

Read more: Surrey, B.C. border crossing reopens after new convoy protest

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Police continue arrests, towing trucks in Ottawa' Police continue arrests, towing trucks in Ottawa
Police continue arrests, towing trucks in Ottawa

“They are not the only voice. I started to get frustrated driving past here every week and listening to them — seeing their rhetoric which has started to become very hateful. I know that at the core, that is not what they claim to be advocating for but that is what it has molded into,” said Brar.

Brar says he wanted the event to be positive and even outlined sign suggestions for people who wanted to participate.

“We are here to show a side of a story and an argument. People can make their own decisions, and I think we can agree on that. We aren’t here to cause conflict,” he said.

Trending Stories

The two protests began peacefully but according to Brar, the environment became “hostile” and they decided to wrap up early instead of engaging with the other protesters.

Story continues below advertisement

“Penticton there is a voice here for science, for vaccines. We respect the other side. We haven’t instigated them. They have come over to try and debate with us, but we know that at the end of the day, we are not going to convince them, and they are not going to convince us,” said Brar.

The group says their goal was to avoid attacking the knowledge and beliefs of the protestors who are arguing against COVID-19 mandates but instead open a dialogue between the two groups.

“A quote that has really stuck with me that I am trying to emphasize today, is that ‘every conspiracy theorist shouldn’t be thought of as another yahoo or crazy, they should be thought of as scientists who have been misguided.’ That is why we don’t want to attack these people. We want to make sure that we understand that they have the right to question people and ask why. However, the sources that they are checking might not be as factual as they might think,” said Brar.

Story continues below advertisement

He says that the counter protest on Sunday could be the first of many to come in Penticton.

Read more: B.C. woman fined $2,300 at school protest that went viral, apologizes for comments

Click to play video: 'South asian truckers say protests miss key issues' South asian truckers say protests miss key issues
South asian truckers say protests miss key issues – Feb 5, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagPandemic tagpenticton tagProtest tagsouth okanagan tagVaccine Mandates tagFreedom Rally tagCOVID-19 Mandates tagFreedom Protest tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers