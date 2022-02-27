SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

COVID-19: Quebec reports 5 more deaths as hospitalizations continue to drop

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted February 27, 2022 1:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec Government eases COVID-19 measures as cases decrease' Quebec Government eases COVID-19 measures as cases decrease
WATCH - Feb. 23: Quebec Government eases COVID-19 measures as cases decrease

Quebec is reporting five more COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday and a drop in hospitalizations by 23.

There are currently 1,456 people in hospital, including 98 in intensive care, which is a drop of two from Saturday.

This comes as Quebec gets ready to lift its work-from-home order this week as pandemic measures continue to ease across the province and country.

Health authorities are reporting 691 active outbreaks across the province.

Of the 15,604 PCR tests that were administered in the last 24 hours, 1,036 came back positive. This amounts to a positivity rate of 7.7 per cent.

The new deaths bring the provincial death toll to 13,974 since the start of the pandemic.

