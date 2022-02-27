Police investigating after collision in Toronto leaves 23-year-old woman dead

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a vehicle struck a concrete barrier in Toronto, leaving a woman dead.

In a press release, Toronto police said that on Sunday around 3:48 a.m., officers responded to reports of a collision at the intersection of Keele Street and Yore road.

Police said a 23-year-old woman was driving a silver Infinity Q50 southbound on Keele Street at a “high rate of speed.”

Officers said she lost control and hit the concrete barrier which was separating the southbound and northbound traffic.

As a result of the collision, the driver succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Anyone with information or who may have dashcam footage of the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.