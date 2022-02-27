Menu

Comments

Crime

Police investigating after collision in Toronto leaves 23-year-old woman dead

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 27, 2022 3:06 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Police are investigating after a vehicle struck a concrete barrier in Toronto, leaving a woman dead.

In a press release, Toronto police said that on Sunday around 3:48 a.m., officers responded to reports of a collision at the intersection of Keele Street and Yore road.

Police said a 23-year-old woman was driving a silver Infinity Q50 southbound on Keele Street at a “high rate of speed.”

Officers said she lost control and hit the concrete barrier which was separating the southbound and northbound traffic.

As a result of the collision, the driver succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Anyone with information or who may have dashcam footage of the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

