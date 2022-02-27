Menu

Canada

Canada closes airspace to Russian planes amid Ukraine conflict

By Staff Reuters
Posted February 27, 2022 10:34 am
Click to play video: 'Local Ukrainian Canadians are also caught up in the invasion of their homeland' Local Ukrainian Canadians are also caught up in the invasion of their homeland
WATCH: Local Ukrainian Canadians are also caught up in the invasion of their homeland

Canada has closed its airspace to Russian aircraft operators effective immediately, Canada’s minister of transportation said on Sunday, joining other countries in announcing similar measures in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

“We will hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked attacks against Ukraine,” Transport Minister Omar Alghabra wrote in a Twitter post.

Read more: Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert as Ukraine agrees to talks with Russia

Story continues below advertisement

There are no direct flights between Russia and Canada, but several Russian flights a day pass through Canadian airspace to other countries, a spokesperson for Alghabra said.

Trending Stories

Britain has banned Russia’s flagship carrier Aeroflot from entering British airspace.

Poland and Czech Republic also said they were banning Russian airlines from their airspace, while airlines including IAG-owned ICAG.L British Airways and Virgin Atlantic began routing flights around Russian airspace.

Canada has imposed severe sanctions on Russia, targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in tandem with the United States.

Canada was also part of a Western alliance that blocked “selected” Russian banks from the SWIFT payments system on Saturday.

(Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Will Dunham)

© 2022 Reuters
