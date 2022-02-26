Snowfall warning issued for eastern Vancouver Island

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of eastern Vancouver Island are in for at least one more taste of winter.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for parts of the island from Courtenay to Campbell River, including Highway 19 on Saturday.

The national weather and climate agency said snow is expected to begin late Saturday afternoon and through the evening.

“A vigorous Pacific system pushing across the south coast is bringing periods of snow to parts of East Vancouver Island. Along Highway 19, snowfall amounts near five cm are expected before the snow transitions to rain this evening,” Environment Canada said.

“For communities near the water, wet snow accumulations near 2 cm are possible before snow changes to rain.”

Drivers are reminded to slow down and watch for changing conditions or limited visibility.

Eastern Vancouver Island along with the island’s northern and western coasts were also under a wind warning Saturday, with gusts of up to 110 kilometres per hour possible for exposed, coastal areas.

