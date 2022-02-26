Snowfall in weekend forecast for B.C. mountain passes, says Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for snow along mountain passes in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

The national weather agency says a series of Pacific systems will bring snow to various Interior regions, with heavy snowfall expected on Monday.

Mountain passes under the special weather statement include the Trans-Canada Highway (Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass), Coquihalla Highway (Hope to Merritt) and Highway 3 (Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass).

From Hope to Merritt along the Coquihalla, a mix of sun and clouds and gusty winds is in Saturday’s forecast. However, snowfall is expected to start in the evening, with 5-10 cm expected. For Sunday, another 10-15 cm of snow is possible.

From Merritt to Kamloops, a mix of sun and cloud is in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday, along with a 40 per cent chance of flurries.

For the Okanagan Connector, a 40 per cent chance of flurries is in the weekend forecast, though periods of light snow, totalling 2 cm, are projected for Sunday near noon.

For the Trans-Canada Highway, 2-4 cm is projected to fall Saturday evening, with 5-10 cm in Sunday’s forecast.

For Highway 3, from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, light snow is expected around midnight, with 2 cm in the forecast. Sunday will see 5 cm before snowfall ends in the afternoon, followed by a 60 per cent chance of flurries.

Elsewhere in B.C., wind warnings are in effect for Haida Gwaii and north Vancouver Island, where gusts of 90 to 110 km/h are expected.

