Snowfall in weekend forecast for B.C. mountain passes, says Environment Canada

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 26, 2022 3:04 pm
A map showing weather warnings and special weather statements across the province on Feb. 26, 2022. The national weather agency says a series of Pacific systems will bring snow to various Interior regions, with heavy snowfall expected on Monday. View image in full screen
A map showing weather warnings and special weather statements across the province on Feb. 26, 2022. The national weather agency says a series of Pacific systems will bring snow to various Interior regions, with heavy snowfall expected on Monday. Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for snow along mountain passes in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

The national weather agency says a series of Pacific systems will bring snow to various Interior regions, with heavy snowfall expected on Monday.

Mountain passes under the special weather statement include the Trans-Canada Highway (Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass), Coquihalla Highway (Hope to Merritt) and Highway 3 (Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass).

Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: February 25' Kelowna Weather Forecast: February 25
Kelowna Weather Forecast: February 25

From Hope to Merritt along the Coquihalla, a mix of sun and clouds and gusty winds is in Saturday’s forecast. However, snowfall is expected to start in the evening, with 5-10 cm expected. For Sunday, another 10-15 cm of snow is possible.

From Merritt to Kamloops, a mix of sun and cloud is in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday, along with a 40 per cent chance of flurries.

For the Okanagan Connector, a 40 per cent chance of flurries is in the weekend forecast, though periods of light snow, totalling 2 cm, are projected for Sunday near noon.

Click to play video: 'Warning to drivers taking photos on Coquihalla Highway' Warning to drivers taking photos on Coquihalla Highway
Warning to drivers taking photos on Coquihalla Highway – Jan 20, 2022

For the Trans-Canada Highway, 2-4 cm is projected to fall Saturday evening, with 5-10 cm in Sunday’s forecast.

For Highway 3, from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, light snow is expected around midnight, with 2 cm in the forecast. Sunday will see 5 cm before snowfall ends in the afternoon, followed by a 60 per cent chance of flurries.

Elsewhere in B.C., wind warnings are in effect for Haida Gwaii and north Vancouver Island, where gusts of 90 to 110 km/h are expected.

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Feb. 25' B.C. evening weather forecast: Feb. 25
B.C. evening weather forecast: Feb. 25
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
