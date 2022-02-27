Saskatoon woman shares her Kyiv war experience

Send this page to someone via email

A woman originally from Saskatoon became a successful entrepreneur in Ukraine. However, her future looks uncertain as she decides to stay in Kyiv.

The capital of Ukraine, once home to bustling streets and rich history, is now home to fear and war.

Kyiv resident Lana Niland moved to Ukraine 18 years ago for Ukrainian dance, and to start her businesses.

Now, she lives through the fear of what life will look like minute by minute, describing scenes of people wheeling their luggage along the cobble stone, lost, angry and confused.

“It’s still a beautiful city even though there are traces of rubble and shelling and war happening,” said Niland.

There is no more gas left in the city, she said. No gas stations are open except to provide gasoline for emergency and military vehicles.

When making the initial decision to flee the capital, Niland tried to siphon gas from friends’ vehicles left behind and asked others for jerry cans… yet she had no luck.

Then she realized gas stations were open on the outskirts of the city, but people can only purchase 20 litres at a time.

So she decided to stay in Kyiv with the others who remain.

“Any time I would pass a bridge, I could see our soldiers set up. It may be a little bit shocking, but it made me feel quite safe.”

According to Niland, only one third of the people who live in Kyiv are still in the city.

Then on Friday night, bombs began to fall again — for five hours.

“Throughout the night and definitely around 2 o’clock it woke me up … the shelling and the airstrikes,” said Niland.

When the Russian military moved into the capital, they took over an iconic area of the city, she said.

“I’m just a block off of prospekt peremohy which is the street or avenue of victory, which is ironic considering that this is the avenue of victory from World War One or World War Two. And World War Three is about to begin unless something happens.”

Niland is widely respected by the Ukrainian community in Saskatoon, said resident Luba Wojcichowsky, adding many stay up-to-date with her situation and what it looks like on the frontlines.

“As much as we’re worried about her, I’m thankful that she is providing those updates. But most importantly, we just want her to be safe.”

As Niland hunkers down in her apartment, she said she knows the people of Ukraine will never give up the fight for their country.

“There are in the tens of thousands of people lining up to join the defenders battalion, which is a volunteer battalion. And I just am so proud of the people here.”