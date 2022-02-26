Large turnout expected at Ukraine solidarity rally in downtown Vancouver Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Downtown Vancouver is set to play host to the latest in a string of rallies in solidarity with the people of Ukraine on Saturday, as Russia’s invasion nears the country’s capital city of Kyiv.

Demonstrators are expected to converge at the Vancouver Art Gallery at 1 p.m.

Organizer Pavlo Ponikarovskyi told Global News he was expecting between 2,000 and 4,000 people to show up.

Ponikarovskyi, who was raised in Ukraine, said he was still in shock to see images of his hometown of Kyiv under assault.

Read more: British Columbia pulling Russian products from government liquor stores

“They’re bombing the city where I grew up in,” he said.

“For the last eight years it was just living next to the constant threat of war, but we were always just hoping they were not crazy enough to do a full on invasion.”

2:03 Russian troops closing in Kyiv on day 2 of invasion of Ukraine Russian troops closing in Kyiv on day 2 of invasion of Ukraine

On Thursday, hundreds of people gathered in the same location to oppose the war and show solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

A curfew in Kyiv was extended Saturday, following a night of airstrikes and intense fighting. Russian forces have yet to capture the capital.

As of Saturday, at least 198 Ukrainians, including three children, had been killed in the Russian invasion and 1,115 people were wounded, according to Ukraine’s Health Ministry.

On Friday, B.C. Premier John Horgan condemned the invasion, as the province announced $1 million in support for Ukraine through the Red Cross.

The province also announced it would cease the import and sale of Russian products at BC Liquor Stores following calls from the opposition BC Liberals.

– with files from Global News’ Saba Aziz