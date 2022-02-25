Russia’s honorary consul in B.C. quits following invasion of Ukraine

Send this page to someone via email

Russia‘s honorary consul in B.C. has resigned following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Erin Campbell confirmed by text message to Global News that she has resigned, effective immediately.

She was appointed as honorary consul in B.C. for the Russian Federation in 2016.

Campbell is also a capital markets expert with EMBC

Also, via text, she said the reasons she was resigning “should be self-evident.”

According to the Government of Canada, an “honorary consular officer means any citizen or permanent resident of Canada, including the head of a foreign consular post, entrusted in that capacity with the exercise of consular functions, subject to conditions and requirements set in (the) policy.”

Explosions rocked Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv on Friday as Russian forces close in on the city on the second day of a full-scale invasion in eastern Europe.

Air raid sirens wailed over the capital of three million people, where some residents sheltered in underground metro stations while officials urged citizens to prepare Molotov cocktails to defend the city.

Russia’s defence ministry later claimed Friday its forces secured the Hostomel aerodrome and landed paratroopers in the area. It could not immediately be confirmed and the Ukrainian authorities reported heavy fighting there.

It said the Russian military had blocked access to Kyiv from the west, and separatist forces in eastern Ukraine had attacked Ukrainian army positions with Russian army support.