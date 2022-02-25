BC Liberals call on province to pull Russian products from liquor stores

Send this page to someone via email

The newly-elected leader of British Columbia’s Liberal opposition is calling on the province to pull Russian products from BC Liquor Stores, amid escalating violence in Ukraine.

“I’m calling on the NDP to immediately pull Russian spirits from @bcliquorstores and cease all imports of such products by the BCLDB,” Kevin Falcon wrote on Twitter.

Read more: Explosions rock Kyiv as Ukraine capital prepares for Russian assault

“We should do all we can to support the people of Ukraine and not benefit Putin’s regime while this unprovoked aggression continues.”

Asked about the proposal Friday, B.C. Premier John Horgan said the province was following the federal government’s lead on international relations.

6:10 Russia-Ukraine Crisis: The Road to Kyiv Russia-Ukraine Crisis: The Road to Kyiv

“We are working with the federal government in how British Columbia can participate in whatever sanction programs they put in place,” Horgan said.

Story continues below advertisement

“For sanctions to be effective they have to be comprehensive.”

Horgan also threw his support behind Ukrainians, condemning the “unlawful actions of the government of Russia in taking away the liberties and threatening the lives of the people of Ukraine.”

The BC Liquor Stores website lists seven products from Russia: six vodkas and Baltika 7 beer.

Earlier Friday, Ontario Finance Minister peter Bethlenfalvy said his province was moving to remove Russian products from the shelves of Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) stores.

That move, which Ontario said would take about 24 hours, would affect an estimated 25 products.

Nova Scotia and New Brunswick have also confirmed they are removing Russian-sourced products from their liquor stores.

5:33 Russia-Ukraine Crisis: What comes next? Russia-Ukraine Crisis: What comes next?

The Russian invasion of Ukraine continued Friday, with most Russian troops still more than 50 km from the city centre of capital city Kyiv’s city centre, according to Britain’s defence ministry.

Story continues below advertisement

The city of three million was rocked by explosions Friday, with many residents sheltering in underground transit stations.

Canada unveiled a sanctions package against Russian elites and major banks Thursday, and blocked export permits to Russia.