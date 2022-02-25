Amid investigations, Kaycee Madu, Tyler Shandro take on new ministries in Alberta cabinet shuffle

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced several changes to his cabinet on Friday, including adding former Justice Minister Kaycee Madu back into cabinet.

Former Labour and Immigration Minister Tyler Shandro has become the Minister of Justice and Solicitor General. Madu will take over Shandro’s old portfolio after being stripped of his duties last month. Minister of Energy Sonya Savage will discontinue her position as acting Justice Minister.

Kenney stripped Madu of his duties on Jan. 17 after CBC News broke the story that Madu was fined for distracted driving and called Edmonton police chief Dale McFee to discuss the ticket.

Shandro is currently under investigation by the Law Society of Alberta for allegedly breaching the society’s code of conduct when he was health minister.

“I would like to thank Minister Madu for his critical work in addressing racism in Alberta’s justice system and for ending police carding in Alberta. I know that he will continue to be a strong advocate for equality of opportunity,” said Kenney in a press release on Friday.

“I would like to thank Minister Shandro as well for his work in establishing the Premier’s Summit for Newcomers and for his work in fighting for fairness for newcomers. I am confident that both ministers will continue to work hard to make life better for Albertans.”