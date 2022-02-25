Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Amid investigations, Kaycee Madu, Tyler Shandro take on new ministries in Alberta cabinet shuffle

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted February 25, 2022 5:47 pm
Left, Minister of Labour and Immigration Kaycee Madu, and Right, Justice Minister and Solicitor General Tyler Shandro. View image in full screen
Left, Minister of Labour and Immigration Kaycee Madu, and Right, Justice Minister and Solicitor General Tyler Shandro. Credit: Chris Schwarz, Government of Alberta

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced several changes to his cabinet on Friday, including adding former Justice Minister Kaycee Madu back into cabinet.

Former Labour and Immigration Minister Tyler Shandro has become the Minister of Justice and Solicitor General. Madu will take over Shandro’s old portfolio after being stripped of his duties last month. Minister of Energy Sonya Savage will discontinue her position as acting Justice Minister.

Read more: Retired Court of Queen’s Bench Justice to investigate Kaycee Madu call to Edmonton police chief

Kenney stripped Madu of his duties on Jan. 17 after CBC News broke the story that Madu was fined for distracted driving and called Edmonton police chief Dale McFee to discuss the ticket.

Trending Stories

Shandro is currently under investigation by the Law Society of Alberta for allegedly breaching the society’s code of conduct when he was health minister.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Law Society of Alberta to hold hearing over former health minister Tyler Shandro’s conduct

“I would like to thank Minister Madu for his critical work in addressing racism in Alberta’s justice system and for ending police carding in Alberta. I know that he will continue to be a strong advocate for equality of opportunity,” said Kenney in a press release on Friday.

“I would like to thank Minister Shandro as well for his work in establishing the Premier’s Summit for Newcomers and for his work in fighting for fairness for newcomers. I am confident that both ministers will continue to work hard to make life better for Albertans.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta politics tagJason Kenney tagAlberta Government tagtyler shandro tagkaycee madu tagkaycee madu investigation tagalberta justice minister probe tagtyler shandro investigation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers