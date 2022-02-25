1,295 patients with COVID-19 in Alberta hospitals Friday, 13 new deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Alberta continued to drop slowly Friday as the province announced there were 1,295 people with the virus in the province’s hospitals.

Of that number, 88 people are receiving care in the ICU.

That compares to 1,357 in hospital with 92 in the ICU on Thursday.

The province also announced an additional 13 COVID-19 deaths had been reported over the past 24 hours. There have now been 3,898 COVID-19 deaths in Alberta since the pandemic began.

On Friday, the province reported an additional 595 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. There are currently 10,112 active lab-confirmed cases in the province.

Since access to PCR testing is limited, officials have said the actual number of new and active cases are higher.

The province performed 3,175 COVID-19 tests since Thursday’s update and the province’s positivity rate was 21.07 per cent.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Alberta has confirmed 524,381 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 510,371 people have recovered.