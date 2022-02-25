SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

1,295 patients with COVID-19 in Alberta hospitals Friday, 13 new deaths

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted February 25, 2022 5:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Canadians should be ready for COVID-19 measures to be reinstated if cases rise: Tam' Canadians should be ready for COVID-19 measures to be reinstated if cases rise: Tam
Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam warned Friday that even if public health measures like masking are remove, Canadians should be ready for these measures to be reinstated if COVID-19 case counts rise or a new variant is identified. She added that masks “remain one of the foundational layers of protection” against the virus.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Alberta continued to drop slowly Friday as the province announced there were 1,295 people with the virus in the province’s hospitals.

Of that number, 88 people are receiving care in the ICU.

Read more: COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to slowly decline in Alberta

That compares to 1,357 in hospital with 92 in the ICU on Thursday.

The province also announced an additional 13 COVID-19 deaths had been reported over the past 24 hours. There have now been 3,898 COVID-19 deaths in Alberta since the pandemic began.

Click to play video: 'AstraZeneca COVID-19 treatment preventative for immunocompromised, unvaccinated, health officials say' AstraZeneca COVID-19 treatment preventative for immunocompromised, unvaccinated, health officials say
On Friday, the province reported an additional 595 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. There are currently 10,112 active lab-confirmed cases in the province.

Since access to PCR testing is limited, officials have said the actual number of new and active cases are higher.

Read more: Cautious optimism as fewer COVID-19 cases in Alberta schools: teachers’ association

The province performed 3,175 COVID-19 tests since Thursday’s update and the province’s positivity rate was 21.07 per cent.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Alberta has confirmed 524,381 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 510,371 people have recovered.

