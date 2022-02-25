Calgary’s Foothills Medical Centre getting new operating rooms under Alberta Surgical Initiative Capital Program

Send this page to someone via email

More operating rooms are coming to Calgary’s Foothill Medical Centre.

On Friday afternoon, Premier Jason Kenney announced $63.5 million would be spent over three years to build out 11 more ORs, a one-third expansion of the hospital’s existing 32 operating rooms.

The funds come from the three-year $133.1 million portion of funding earmarked for the Alberta Surgical Initiative Capital Program, which aims to increase capacity for the initiative that hopes to reduce surgery wait times.

Health Minister Jason Copping said some of the new surgery spaces in the hospital in his Calgary-Varsity riding will have specialized functions like minimally-invasive surgery and enhanced air exchange. Foothills will also be getting 17 new recovery spaces.

Copping said the expanded capacity will help add around 7,000 surgeries per year.

The premier said the staff for the new operating rooms would come from the $600 million in additional health budget funding and also pointed to the $900 million in the 2021 budget for the Alberta Surgical Initiative.

The health minister said the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic added about 10,000 people to the wait list, but that list hasn’t grown much in the past two months.

Dr. Francois Belanger, Alberta Health Services chief medical officer and vice-president of quality, said the province’s surgery wait list is currently “stable,” numbering 76,800 this week and said that number is “moving in the right direction.”

Copping added surgeries at AHS facilities have recently been at 95 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

Earlier in the week, Kenney announced a three-year $193-million investment as part of a $1.8-billion expansion of the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre. That funding will go towards 200 new in-patient beds, an increase of 54 per cent, as well as three new operating rooms.